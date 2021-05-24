Van Jones Just Gushed About How ‘Amazing’ Kim Kardashian Is Amid Rumors They’re Dating

It looks like we have something of an update to those Van Jones and Kim Kardashian relationship rumors. The CNN anchor and KKW Beauty mogul were previously rumored to be dating after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and now, Van himself isn’t holding back when it comes to complimenting the reality star. But his praise isn’t about what you might expect.

“She’s doing amazing,” Van, 50, said of Kim during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, May 24, where he discussed working on criminal justice reform alongside Kim. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, is currently an apprentice at Van’s legal organization, #cut50, while she’s studying to become a lawyer. “Her dad [Robert Kardashian] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer. And so, she decided once she got a taste of what [Kim] could do—using her platform, using her brain—she hasn’t let up,” Van told Ellen during his appearance. “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney. I already think she’s one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

The SKIMS founder and the political commentator initially sparked rumors of a romantic relationship in January 2021 after news of Kim’s divorce from Kanye West first broke. Some believe that the pair connected romantically while working together at #cut50, but The Daily Mail reports that Kim and Van only have a “working relationship” thanks to their “shared interest in criminal justice reform.” A.K.A., they’re just friends—for now!

In January 2021, a source told OK! Magazine that while their relationship was platonic, it did have an impact on Kim’s split with Kanye. “There is nothing romantic going on between Kim and Van, but there is no denying that she admires him, and he admires her,” the insider said. The source added at the time, “Kanye cannot stand the fact that Kim’s life no longer revolves around him. Her devotion to the kids is her number one priority, followed by criminal justice reform. Kanye feels like he has been pushed down her priority list and isn’t happy about it.”