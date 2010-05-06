Van Cleef & Arpels Debuts Everyday Jewelry Line

Perle collection bracelets

Jewelry aficionados flocked to Van Cleef & Arpels’ Fifth Avenue store to view the new Perle collection last night. “It’s definitely true day wear jewelry,” said Nicolas Bos, President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, of the streamlined pieces. “It can be very glamorous, and it can work when you are wearing something casual. We believe that hoop earrings are really the key type of jewelry today. This design was aimed to recreate and reintroduce hoop earrings.”

We’re sure singers who rock luxury baubles like Beyonc and Rihanna will surely find a way to take the day hoops to a night on the town, but just because the pieces were meant for everyday, doesn’t mean the luxury brand was giving quality short shrift.

Bos was inspired by details and incorporated the traditional design of the legendary jewelry house beyond just hoop earrings. “Jewelry is very much about details. Details of craftsmanship. Details of style and design,” he explained. “We designed a very simple, geometrical, abstract element and turned it into a collection of rings, earrings and bracelets. Playing on the color of golds, on the size of the beads, mattes and polishes. There are a lot of technical traditions of craftsmanship that really give detail to the line.”

Start saving ladies: Selected pieces of the Perle collection are currently available for purchase. The complete collection will be available in September 2010.

Call 877-VAN-CLEEF or visit VanCleef-Arpels.com.



Rose gold cuff



Graduated white gold hoop earrings

All photos courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Lorelei Marfil is a freelance writer, editor and blogger. She curated her love for fashion, working editorial stints at Cargo, Lucky and InStyle.com. Her blog Inside My Closet gives an inside look at the personal closets of industry favorites. Marfil also serves on the board of ASMENext. She currently resides in New York.