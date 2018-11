Vampire Weekend has been making little teaser announcements about their upcoming album “Contra” due out on January 12, 2010.

Today, Vampire Weekend debuted their album art for the single, which will be dropped digitally on November 17. The single, “Horchata,” has already been released, but now the single’s a-side, “Cousins,” is surfacing.

Check out the video of them playing on MTV Canada. Special thanks to Pitchfork for posting the video: