Vampire Weekend Plays New Song on Jimmy Fallon Tonight!

There’s no escaping the wrath of Vampire Weekend. Even if you’ve joined the backlash against this uber preppy Indie band and scoffed them off your iPod, they find you. At Urban Outfitters, the StyleCaster content office (and operator hold line I think), and any where one might hang a chandelier. While the summer of Vampire Weekend has long since passed, I’m super excited to hear they’re performing their song, “White Sky” tonight on Jimmy Fallon—just in time for a repeat of summer 2008.

Technically not a new song, White Sky has been performed by the band but only at their live shows making this very public appearance a special performance.

Le sigh. Now I’m reminded of how precious Vampire Weekend was last summer and reminded of how I’ve been yearning for a school boy inspired blazer for the Upper East Side prep-school (side note: I’m aware Vampire Weekend are from Columbia on the Upper West Side but often times these boys look like they stepped off the set of Gossip Girl’s “Upper East Siders” Constance Billard school). I really love the tailoring of this Little Boy Polo Jacket by Ralph Lauren Ruby. Although there are shoulder pads making the jacket perfect for the fall shoulder trend, they’re not overwhelming the frame. Also the bodice fit makes this otherwise masculine blazer extremely feminine. A+. Up next to complete the school yard prepster look? Ribbon belts and deck shoes…? No?

Want to catch, Vampire Weekend tonight? Tune into Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on NBC at 12:30 PM EST/11:30 PM CST tonight.