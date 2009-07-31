Vampire Weekend on the Blue Comet Stage at All Points West

Vampire Weekend was undoubtedly everyone’s favorite band last summer—;and some people’s to date but I mean, they’re clinging on like… hmmm… kind of like how they’re clinging to MGMT the other favorite summer 2008 band. I mean… cut the umbilical cord guys…

Anyway, Vampire Weekend is rising up against the backlash they encountered after becoming an overnight Peter Gabriel-inspired sensation. Ezra Koenig recently collaborated with Ra Ra Riot’s Wes Miles for their project Discovery. The band itself however most recently has been keeping everyone guessing as to when their next album will come out. Rumors are swirling saying September and track titles have been, “leaked” including: White Sky, Taxi Cab, Little Giant, California English and Cousins.

Their show sounds EXACTLY as if I’m listening to their debut album. Playing all their best known hits off their 36 minute self-titled album, Vampire Weekend are very tight performers. Thinking back to last year’s Central Park summer stage when Vampire Weekend and their one million fans were drowning in the rain. Yeah…street walking down memory lane.

Vampire Weekend are currently working their way around the summer festival circuit and will be at the Osheaga Festival August 2nd and Lollapalooza on August 9th before heading for a European tour the rest of August.