Vampire Weekend Announce Second Album Details

Details about Vampire Weekend‘s second album have been revealed!!!
1. Cover Art: See above at this disarmingly naturally beautiful Ralph Lauren Polo model girl.
2. Album Title: Contra. Ezra Koening, your difficult word choice makes me feel odd and alienated. I don’t know what you’re talking about.
3. Track List:
Horchata
White Sky
Holiday
California English
Taxi Cab
Run
Cousins
Giving Up the Gun
Diplomat’s Son
I Think Ur a Contra
4. Release Date: January 12, 2010. That’s an eternity from now.
YAY! Finally, Vampire Weekend will make more music than its 34 minute self titled album available for you to again play on repeat!