Vampire Weekend Announce Second Album Details

Details about Vampire Weekend‘s second album have been revealed!!!

1. Cover Art: See above at this disarmingly naturally beautiful Ralph Lauren Polo model girl.

2. Album Title: Contra. Ezra Koening, your difficult word choice makes me feel odd and alienated. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

3. Track List:

Horchata

White Sky

Holiday

California English

Taxi Cab

Run

Cousins

Giving Up the Gun

Diplomat’s Son

I Think Ur a Contra

4. Release Date: January 12, 2010. That’s an eternity from now.

YAY! Finally, Vampire Weekend will make more music than its 34 minute self titled album available for you to again play on repeat!