Vampire Magic at Viktor & Rolf

Amidst all the buzz and speculation surrounding Twilight this week (who’s directing the sequels?! Dakota Fanning joins the cast as Jane!) comes this interesting bit of news from Hot Topic: the goth mall-based retailer’s comparable-store sales were negative from the second quarter of 2005 until October 2008. They have risen each month since then, increasing 6.5 percent in November, 4.3 percent in December, 6 percent in January and 10.8 percent last month.

And such is the power of a vampire-based saga with a hot cast (cough, Robert Pattinson, cough, cough). It’s no wonder that designers seem to be trying to cash in on the hype with runways that evoke the magic and mystery of Edward and Bella. Case in point: Viktor & Rolf’s white-faced, ethereal models that floated down the runway painted to resemble marble busts. Or (in my opinion), the famously stone-white features of the Cullen vampire clan. Stephanie Meyer seems to be onto something–if you ask me, Karlie Kloss (pictured above right) never looked so beautiful.