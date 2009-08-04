The Vamp Dramz Continues

Just because it’s Tuesday, and I still haven’t watched the new True Blood, my mindset is focused a little bit too much on vampires. (Which is normal, I think.) Twilight has been attracting quite a few scandals lately, and today is no different. Stephanie Meyers, author of the four books about biting, blood, and teen angst, is being charged with plagiarism by an author of another vampire novel.

Jordan Scott, author of The Nocturne, is suing Meyers for supposedly ripping off an important scene from her book in Breaking Dawn, the fourth book in the Twilight series. The scene of particular interest is one that involves honeymoon sex, and a demonic unborn child. That’s kind of it. If it serves my memory right, that also happened in Rosemary’s Baby. And The Omen. And it threatened to happen in Buffy. And I bet you anything, it will happen in Season 3 of True Blood.

So back off, Jordan Scott. There are just so many storylines when it comes to cross-species romances involving bloodthirst.