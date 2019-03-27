Amp Up Your Festival Wardrobe With Valfre’s New Dolly Parton-Inspired Collection

Scroll To See More Images

Festival season is quickly approaching, and everyone I know is frantically trying to put together ensembles that will stand out amongst the hoards of well-dressed music lovers and Instagram-posters. While the only festival I’ve ever attended was Bonnaroo—a music festival not known for sartorial excellence, TBH—I would be lying if I didn’t say I haven’t made mental lists of what I would wear to Coachella and the like. At the top of my list this year has to be Valfre’s new Dolly Parton-inspired collection. I mean, what better way to stand out in the crowd than by wearing original artwork based on the iconic look and words of the cowgirl queen?

Valfre’s spring collection is filled with cowgirl vibes on serious overload—and I’m not complaining. I’m from the south, and I always hated when people asked if I’m a total cowgirl. But now, thanks to this overwhelmingly cool collection, I’m tattooing ‘Nashville’ on my forehead so maybe people will pick up on my southern roots. I’m not even outdoorsy, but suddenly I’m waiting for an excuse to go ride horses and pet cows.

Seriously, I’m in love with the new Valfre line (and pretty much everything they ever make, honestly) and the fact that it’s inspired by Dolly Parton only makes it better. Several of the items in the line are either named after Parton (like the super cute Parton Romper!!) or feature quotes from the queen of country (like my favorite piece in the collection, the You Break It, You Die Tee). It’s a mash up of everything you love about cowgirl-chic style and Dolly Parton—arguably the coolest woman to ever grace the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. The best thing you can do for your festival wardrobe this year is to check out the new Valfre spring collection. Yeehaw, y’all. (And I’m southern, so I can say that.)

1. Vaca Skirt, $64 at Valfre

I wasn’t sold on the cow print trend until I saw this skirt, TBH.

2. Sick of Pretty Boys Crop Top, $46 at Valfre

This top is a whole ass mood.

3. Good Luck to You Jumpsuit, $98 at Valfre

Jumpsuits are a spring and summer must-have. (And perfect for festivals, too.)

4. Vaquerita Top, $42 at Valfre

1, 2, 3, draw.

5. Moo Beret, $32 at Valfre

What better way to try out the beret trend than with an (also trendy) cow print?

6. Parton Romper, $76 at Valfre

If you’re itching to feel like a cute AF cowgirl, this is the romper for you.

7. Moo Backpack, $58 at Valfre

Honestly the cutest mini backpack I’ve ever seen.

8. I Don’t Do Boredom Tee, $42 at Valfre

Neither do I, Dolly.

9. Lasso Skirt, $68 at Valfre

This skirt is perfect for wrangling up a cutie.

10. You Break It You Die Tee, $42 at Valfre

Be careful around my heart, K?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.