Terry Richardson’s Hands Star in New Valentino Campaign

Valentino has taken a decidedly more punk turn (perhaps inspired by this year’s Met Gala theme?) for its latest ad campaign, which features the disembodied tattooed hands and forearms of controversial fashion photographer Terry Richardson brandishing the newest offerings from the label’s beloved Rockstud line.

The fall 2013 campaign, which features the Rockstud Rouge shoes and bags, kicks off today in fashion magazines across the globe, and marks Richardson’s first-ever collaboration with the Italian house, known more for its feminine, elegant designs than its edginess.

This new partnership is definitely a departure, but we’re not sure that means it’s bad. It’s clear the label is looking to attract a younger, hipper audience, and who better to use than Richardson, who’s shot everyone from Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyoncé to models such as Barbara Palvin and Georgia May Jagger.

We’re loving the look of the campaign, and the above ad is definitely a success, as it’s only increasing the desire to get our hands on Valentino’s fabulous accessories.

What do you think of Valentino’s new edgy direction?

