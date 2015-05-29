Rockstud Heels Are So Popular, Valentino’s Sales Have Doubled

Sure, Valentino’s Rockstud heels have been a favorite among the fashion set for seasons—we’ve seen them on It-girls like Alexa Chung and Miranda Kerr—but we may have underestimated just how massive these shoes are.

In an interview with Style.com, Valentino creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed that—since the Rockstud style launched in 2010—the brand’s sales have more than doubled, with last year’s revenue alone getting a 36% boost thanks to a massive increase in accessories sales.

Five years ago, Rockstuds were introduced in basic colorways—light pink, beige, black—and have since been reworked in several iterations from camo print to bold chevron, a strategy that’s helped make the style a must-have among fans. “We never think to do something only for one season. We want to speak a language that speaks about style, and that becomes timeless,” Chiuri said. “Rockstud, camouflage—everything we’re doing is because we want to create a world, elements that you recognize as the Valentino style.

To prove just how popular—and recognizable—they are, we’ve rounded up 24 ways fashion bloggers and industry insiders style their Valentino Rockstud heels.