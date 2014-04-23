Move Over Rockstud: Meet the New Valentino Line Every Fashion Girl Will Want

We all know Valentino’s beloved Rockstud collection is a favorite among bloggers and editors, but now it seems a more personalized collection could be poised to take its place as street style bait.

The Valentino Rouge Absolute Signature collection allows shoppers to customize pumps, bags, accessories, and other leather items in varying shades of the brand’s signature red with a variety of cool studs. But instead of the classic pyramid stud we’ve come to know (and want), Valentino is offering symbols like hearts, skulls, yin-yangs, and stars, as well as letters of the alphabet.

Revamping coveted studded pieces that allow consumers to have a say? A brilliant idea, and we bet we’ll be seeing plenty of items on editors, bloggers, and other insiders come Fashion Week.

Head over to Valentino now to shop (or dream about) the collection now.