Valentino Resort 2012: Pretty Girls in Pretty Clothes

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli are two designers most don’t know by name they live and work under the great, overarching shadow of Valentino Garavani but that may be about to change. The House of Valentino didn’t deal with the same level of media frenzy and fanfare as other major houses (See: Dior and McQueen) when its eponymous designer decided to step down and enjoy some of those riches he’d amassed.

Maybe that lack of attention and smooth transition contributed to a certain level of anonymity for two people who create some seriously beautiful clothing. Ladylike white dresses with couture level flower appliques opened a 44 piece Resort collection that’s fit for only the most demure ladies or ladies who do their very, very best to get there.

Calla-lily prints, white suiting, skinny belted little dresses, laser cut lace, smart leather shorts, fur jackets, jumpsuits and, of course, a few of those signature red pieces rounded out a thoroughly high fashion collection that was shown mere weeks before Couture walks. That final blush colored gown with intricate beading could serve as a precursor it’s that pretty.