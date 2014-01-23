StyleCaster
See Every Look from Valentino’s Gorgeous Opera-Inspired Couture Show

With Spring 2014 Couture Week still keeping our fashion pulses elevated each day, last night brought one of the most stunning couture shows we’ve seen in quite some time. Valentino designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli walked 55 one-of-a-kind dresses, each inspired by a different iconic opera. And the lead dress was the strongest of them all: a full-length A-line tulle gown embroidered with the score of  Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi’s 1853 opera “La Traviata.”

Dress after dress just seemed prettier than the one before it, with ostentatious amounts of lace, tulle, fur, feathers, and nary a piece absent incredibly detailed embroidery. The color palette ranged from incredibly feminine rose tones to bold oxblood and dreary gray; the whole show seemed to encapsulate the ethereal spirit of Valentino while also paying homage to very different musical periods throughout.

Click through the gallery to see all 55 looks! Oh, and here’s Verdi’s entire two-hour opera “La Traviata,” if you’d like to listen while you take it all in.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

A look from Valentino Couture Spring 2014.

