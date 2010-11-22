Valentino For Gap, D&G May Owe Over A Billion!

Photo: Raymond Meier
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- The Valentino for Gap collection that will only be available in Europe images have hit. That’s just mean, Gap. (Fashionista)
- Karlie Kloss is so nouveau 80s in this Vogue shoot, and she wasn’t even born in the 80s. (FGR)
- Donatella Versace like most fashion folk is unabashedly obsessed with Mad Men, so much so that January Jones is rumored to be the face for the Spring campaign. (WWD)
- Designers Dolce & Gabbana are set to be indicted for alleged tax evasion today which means they might go to trial a la Roberto Cavalli. They could be held responsible for more than $1 billion in unpaid taxes. Ruh Roh. (Vogue UK)
- DJ Mia Moretti among others has been anointed a “new club kid” by The New York Times. Congratulations? (NYT)
- Steven Meisel photographed this ad for Prada. Very SJR, as in Sally Jessy Raphael, non? (Design Scene)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @bryanboy Tell me what you think of the photos I took of @rumineely http://bit.ly/93EFeR Ah, nothing like seeing a pretty girl through the lens of her gay bf.
- RT @peoplemag Will Ferrell says he’s happy to be insulted as Hollywood’s most “overpaid” actor http://ow.ly/3dHJd I would enjoy living a similar insult, Will.
- RT @Fashionista_com Can you believe Behati Prinsloo had a hard time getting dates? fashionista.com/2010/11/before No.
- RT @Oh_So_Coco [Coco Rocha] And also, scary things you see on the streets of NYC – http://plixi.com/p/58516084 Absolutely counts as a scary thing!
- RT @mrjoezee [Elle Creative Director Joe Zee] I should be writing and working but instead I’m flipping through online slide shows of Kate Middleton. #ILoveAPrincess #cuteness
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Check out the Proenza Schouler video for the new patent PS1: