Valentino For Gap, D&G May Owe Over A Billion!

Kerry Pieri
Photo: Raymond Meier

  • The Valentino for Gap collection that will only be available in Europe images have hit. That’s just mean, Gap. (Fashionista)

  • Karlie Kloss is so nouveau 80s in this Vogue shoot, and she wasn’t even born in the 80s. (FGR)
  • Donatella Versace like most fashion folk is unabashedly obsessed with Mad Men, so much so that January Jones is rumored to be the face for the Spring campaign. (WWD)
  • Designers Dolce & Gabbana are set to be indicted for alleged tax evasion today which means they might go to trial a la Roberto Cavalli. They could be held responsible for more than $1 billion in unpaid taxes. Ruh Roh. (Vogue UK)
  • DJ Mia Moretti among others has been anointed a “new club kid” by The New York Times. Congratulations? (NYT)

  • Steven Meisel photographed this ad for Prada. Very SJR, as in Sally Jessy Raphael, non? (Design Scene)

  • RT @peoplemag Will Ferrell says he’s happy to be insulted as Hollywood’s most “overpaid” actor http://ow.ly/3dHJd I would enjoy living a similar insult, Will.

  • RT @mrjoezee [Elle Creative Director Joe Zee] I should be writing and working but instead I’m flipping through online slide shows of Kate Middleton. #ILoveAPrincess #cuteness

Check out the Proenza Schouler video for the new patent PS1:

