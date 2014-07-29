How to Recreate a Look From Valentino’s Fall Runway for $130

We know, we know: Designer knock-offs don’t always deserve to be endorsed, but hey—even Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing admitted he downright loves when retailers like Zara copy him, as it’s the mark of good work and a creative mind.

That said, we feel okay about endorsing this feminine black and red ASOS skirt, which is clearly “inspired” by the one Valentino sent down its Fall 2014 runway—just with inverted colors and a little less flounce. Oh, and it’s just over $100, whereas Valentino skirts hover around $2,000, on average.

To really replicate the look, pair the ASOS skirt with stuff you probably already own: A crisp white button-down, a pair of ankle-strap pumps, and create a low ponytail with a center part.

Then go somewhere fabulous to congratulate yourself for having saved $1,900.

ASOS Premium Bonded Skirt in Color Block, $133; at ASOS