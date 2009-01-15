Valentino embroiled in tax evasion?

What do Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Santo Versace, the late Gianfranco Ferre, Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and Valentino Garavani all have in common besides being known as some of Italy’s leading fashion figures?

Now they’ve all been involved in scandals relating to tax evasion.

WWD reports: According to the tax office, the couturier and [business partner Giancarlo] Giammetti avoided declaring their incomes in Italy by moving their residence outside the country, while effectively keeping their business operations here.

The designer has been levied a fine of around 33 million euros (just under $40 million. Yikes) for allegedly evading tax payments and could possibly lead to a prison sentence!

Although he’d probably hate to admit it, Valentino is of an advanced age—76, to be exact—and so actually serving time is unlikely. That fate didn’t befall the less fortunate Sophia Loren, who, in 1982, spent 17 days in jail for tax evasion.

Ma dai, italiani, pagate le tasse!!