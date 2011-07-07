Valentino Couture Fall 2011: Lady Macbeth and a White Gown

Although, Vogue relays that Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli’s inspiration behind their recent couture collection is, “aristocratic Russian refugees who fled to Paris after the Revolution,” I’m seeing less Russian, more Shakespearean influences from braided fabric belts to high necks and empire waists fit for Juliet or Lady Macbeth. Any way you turn this historical reference, however, the collection was all about ethereal gowns and impeccable tailoring.

That Valentino red made a couple of appearances, of course, but the palette subsisited mainly on creams, taupes and blush hues mixed with navy and metallics. A streamlined, minimal long sleeved blush gown played off of more intricate embellishment, from floral appliques to lace and beading. A long sleeve, semi sheer white dress with covered buttons would make for a stunning wedding gown, while a white cape is all about the drama.

Clicking through each look is like unearthing a new story, and it’s all really lovely. I could look at this collection for hours, which is just what art should do to a girl.