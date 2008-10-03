Valentino Changes Hands

The rumors were true! There was unrest at the house of Valentino. Today it was announced that Alessandra Facchinetti is out after three runway shows. And like that, poof. She’s gone.

The new creative control behind Valentino will go to Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli, who designed accessories alongside the Maestro himself for many years at the house.

A report in Fashion Week Daily, said:

“Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli are madly in love with the Valentino style,” said Valentino Garavani intimate Carlos Souza. “They were very sad when Valentino was leaving, and they are going to make Valentino proud. They believe in 45 years of knowledge and craftsmanship, so they won’t do a clean sweep and start anew. They breathe fashion from the beginning of the day to the end. I send my sincere congratulations to whomever arrives at the helm of this brand.”

We send our best auguri to the design duo as well.