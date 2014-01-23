Links to Click: Valentino Resurrected Bjork’s Swan Dress, Weird Olympic Uniforms, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out some of today’s most entertaining stories. Enjoy!

1. Oh yes! Valentino Haute Couture has resurrected Bjork’s infamous Academy Awards swan dress. [Fashionista]

2. #ThrowbackThursday: This picture of Nicole Richie and Aaliyah dressed up as the Spice Girls is amazing! [BuzzFeed]

3. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is all about the drama and this year was no exception. The best (and strangest) beauty looks from the runway may not be wearable, but they are certainly admirable. [Beauty High]

4. Cheers! These whiskey cocktails in a bottle are pretty spectacular and with plenty of options, even the biggest cocktail snob will be satisfied. [The Vivant]

5. Warby Parker’s ultra-cool and super affordable spring collection introduced eight new shapes and six new colors. [Warby Parker]

6. Makeover Alert! Emma Roberts ditched her long locks for a new look that was possibly inspired by her aunt, Julia Robert’s iconic movie role. [Daily Makeover]

7. If the Sochi Olympics were a fashion show, the Norwegian curling team would definitely win all of the gold medals with their bold uniforms. [LA Times]

8. Tick, tock! It’s your last day to shop the Net-A-Porter clearance event, take up to 80% off select. [Net-A-Porter]