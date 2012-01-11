Valentino Becomes Easily Accessible

If you haven’t been checking out your Twitter feed lately, Pitti Uomo is in full swing. If you don’t know what Pitti is, I’ll give you the short version. Think a huge menswear tradeshow in Florence with extremely well-dressed men.

Valentino debuted its Fall/Winter men’s collection yesterday on the runway, which we’re sure was just striking. If you’re in with the e-commerce sites and would like to stay ahead of the trend, you can pre-order the collection off The Corner.

That’s right. You’ll be available to purchase select accessories and apparel before they have even hit stores. It’s very Moda Operandi, and something we can totally get into.

If you want to be the talk of the menswear town, I’d head on over to The Corner and “Reserve The Runway.” You’ll have to wait till mid-June to receive the orders but it’s well worth the wait. Grab your iPad or hop on your computer and start adding things to your cart.

We think this is great. They’re helping us on our mission to bring style to the people and making something that seems so exclusive so accessible. Bravo to you The Corner, you’ve got the StyleCaster seal of approval on this one.

[WWD]