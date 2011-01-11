Valentine’s Parties! One To Put in Your iCal

Make sure Valentine’s gets its time in the spotlight during New York Fashion Week by celebrating love (or lack thereof) with an open bar at the Valentine’s Costume Ball, hosted by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Patricia Field. Best known for her imaginative parties and even more innovative style, Patricia invites you to bring your fierce to Capitale on Friday, February 11th from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“Valentines Day should be a celebration of love, not just between lovers but between friends,” explained Field, who will also be celebrating her birthday. “This Ball will be a manifestation of the card, an event to celebrate all the different kinds of love that exist

between people.

Besides, what better way to kick off New York Fashion Week than with a

chance to win a $4000 shopping spree?

Claim your ticket before January 22 ($80 per ticket).