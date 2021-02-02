11 Valentine’s Day Zoom Backgrounds For Long-Distance Lovers

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes, Cupid’s arrows fly pretty damn far before they hit their target. The result? Long-distance relationships. While they can be tough, they’re totally worth it if you really think your far-away boo could be The One! If you and your partner are celebrating Valentine’s Day in different cities, states or countries this year, a Zoom date is most definitely the move. Zoom has become such an essential part of our lives, and chances are, you’re already going on Zoom dates to see one another. That said, spice up this special date with a few Valentine’s Day Zoom backgrounds so it’s different from the rest.

Zoom backgrounds have become something of a passion of mine—I love finding the right one, be it funny, festive or just prettier than my messy AF apartment. If you don’t know, changing your Zoom background is a total breeze: Simply save a photo you love to your computer, and once you’re Zooming, select Settings, then Virtual Background. You’ll see the option to upload one of your choosing, insert your photo and boom! Easy peasy.

For V-Day in particular, you have tons of options, from hearts to roses to candy and more. You can even choose a virtual setting to pretend you’re really hanging out IRL, like a fancy restaurant or a steamy bedroom (That last one is great for a virtual sex sesh, FYI). My personal faves are just pretty, aesthetically-pleasing picks, but I’ve included a variety on this list for you and your boo to choose from.

With that, read on for the best Zoom backgrounds for your virtual Valentine’s Day date night.

Dreamy Pink Clouds

This is probably my favorite simple background of all, featuring tons of little hearts and this dreamy pink clouds.

Conversation Hearts

Ah, a Valentine’s Day staple! These candy hearts are the perfect bright background for your Zoom date. They can even double as conversation starters if there’s a lull in conversation. Cue the sweet talk!

A Fancy Restaurant

If you two normally spend V-Day out on a hot date, cook the same meal in advance (or order from the same kind of restaurant) and have your dinner date over Zoom in the “same” restaurant with a fancy background!

V-Day Card Crafting

If you usually send your lover a homemade Valentine’s Day card, this cute crafty background will suffice while you’re apart. Or, make one for real and then upload it as your actual background!

Neon Sign

If you want a slightly ~cooler~ pick, this cool neon sign is the perfect way to frame your face on Zoom.

Red Roses

Whether or not you actually woke up to a dozen roses, this rose zoom background really sets the V-Day mood!

A Dimly-Lit Bedroom

If you’re using your Zoom date for a little virtual intercourse, have your partner set their background to the same bedroom as yours. No, it’s not as good as being in the same room IRL, but it helps.

Baby Cupid

If your partner makes you feel like you’ve been struck by Cupid’s arrow, let them know!

Heart Confetti

If you just like a pretty background, this red heart confetti is for you. Plus, there’s no clean-up time, so it’s way better than real confetti that you have to vacuum up post-date.

A Simple Message

Get you a Zoom background that says it all! Use this little note to tell your partner that you love them during your Zoom date. They’ll definitely screenshot it and send to all of their friends to gush.

Pink Heart Bokeh

Classic and pretty, this beautiful pink heart bokeh makes the perfect Zoom background so that your lover can focus on what really matters…you!