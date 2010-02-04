Valentine’s Day: What to Do If You’re Single

Valentines Day is right around the corner, but for all you single girls out there, this does not have to be a reason to mope. This Valentines day, throw convention out the window and celebrate your single status.

The star-studded new movie, Valentines Day, is due in theaters right in time for any of you who need some last minute plans (Feb. 12). You can even follow in the footsteps of Jessica Biels character and throw an anti-Valentines day dinner party for some of your single friends. Whatever you do, make sure to keep yourself surrounded with loved ones. After all, you dont have to be in love on Valentines Day; you just have to have people to love.

Here are some guaranteed ways to make sure your Valentines Day is memorable:



1. Pamper Yourself with a Spa Day



Get together with friends and celebrate being single by taking a much-needed spa day. If spending money at a spa is not in your budget, then create your own spa in the comfort of your own living room. All you need are some of your favorite aromatherapy products and some good friends to share them with.

2. Get Out of Town and Take a Mini Trip

Luckily, Valentines Day falls on a Sunday this year! This gives you the perfect opportunity to get out of town for a night or two. You dont have to go anywhere lavish — just be spontaneous, pack up the car, grab your friends, and hit the road. If you live near any mountains, then spend the weekend skiing or tubing at a local ski slope. If you live close to any beaches, then take a drive to the shore. Beaches can actually be surprisingly relaxing in the off-season.

3. Spread Some Love by Volunteering



Instead of dwelling on your single status, spend some time with people who are really in need of some love this Valentines Day. Spend the day volunteering at an elderly home or serving meals at a soup kitchen. Not only will your services be appreciated, but we also guarantee that you will come away feeling great at the end of the day.

4. Cook with Friends

This Valentines Day, you can take after Real Housewives’ Alexis, and plan an at home cooking lesson, like she did on last weeks episode. For a more budget-friendly idea, grab a few good cookbooks and plan out an easy food and drink menu for you and your friends to tackle.

5. Make and Bottle Your Own Wine

Find a local winery where you can bottle a case of your own wine. It’s usually pretty inexpensive to make, and it’s a fun way to spend a few hours. The best part of having your own homemade wine is that it is the gift that keeps on giving well, at least until the case is empty.

6. Throw a BYOB (Bring Your Old Boyfriends) Party a la Sex and the City



As the saying goes, “someone’s trash could be someone elses treasure. So, instead of giving up on your ex, throw a trade-your-ex party. You may remember seeing this idea when Charlotte York decided to throw her own version of it in Season Three of Sex and the City. Who knows? The potential love of your life may be in attendance, and you could be singing a different tune come next Valentines Day.

7. Get Out and Get Active



To quote Reese Witherspoon‘s character in Legally Blonde, “We all know exercise gives you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy!” So this Valentine’s Day, you should get out and sweat a little. Grab some girlfriends and go indoor rock climbing. Not only is it good exercise, you will also have a great time doing it.



8. Take That Class You’ve Been Dying to Take

This is your chance to learn a new skill! Go out and take that dance or yoga class that you’ve been hesitating to sign up for, or find a local art studio where you and your friends can take a ceramics class. Whatever your class of choice may be, it’s sure to be a productive learning experience.



