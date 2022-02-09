This Valentine’s Day Sex Toy Bundle Is The Best Deal We’ve Seen—Save Nearly $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the best sex toy deals, not all sales are created equal. Some brands tout 10 percent discounts that will hardly save you more than $5, but others take things up to a whole new level—like Uncle Buds. While the brand isn’t quite known for sex toys (it’s a hemp wellness brand, after all), it actually does have the best Valentine’s Day sales we’ve seen. Let us explain.

The six-piece sexual wellness set includes a vibrator, lubricant, body oil, feminine wash, feminine cream and feminine balm—all for $86. Now, when you take into account how much the vibrator alone costs ($100 on sale!!), plus the value of the set together ($278!!), you can see why this is the absolute best V-Day sex toy sale we’ve seen.

Now, a bit about the individual goodies: the Stella vibrator is StyleCaster’s very own sex toy. We developed and designed it ourselves so that it mimics the sensations of oral sex. The clitoral stimulator fits around your erogenous zones and is built with a tongue-like centerpiece that, when turned on, goes up and down in a flicking action. The waterproof toy has three speed options—one to get you started, two to get you warmed up and the third to get you up, up, and away.

This is ideal to use alone and with a partner, since it fits into your palm and can comfortably be used during penetration, whether you’re on top, bottom or on your side.

Uncle Buds Sexual Wellness Bundle

Now, onto the wellness additions. Uncle Bud’s CBD lubricant is water-based (blessed) and lightly scented with a tangerine aroma. The super-moisturixing product is the perfect teammate before and during intercourse. What really caught our eye, though, is the CBD oil. The non-greasy formula has a subtle coconut smell to it that’s alluring and relaxing all at once.

For after-care, you can then turn to the three other products included in this bundle: the feminine wash, hemp cream and balm. Each balances your body’s pH levels and are constructed to be completely safe for use. Combines, they cleanse and rejuvenate your skin, and get rid of any odors.

Truly, this bundle comes with everything you could possibly need to have a good time while feeling like your best self. What more could you want this V-Day?!