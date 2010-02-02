Valentine’s Day: A Real Man’s Perspective

Its that time of year again. The holiday that shouldnt be a holiday is upon us. Valentines Day.

If youre still reading this article after the opening line, congratulations. Youve just made the best decision youre going to make today. By reading the first line alone, chances are you think Im the stereotypical guy who hates Valentines Day; and doesnt believe in love. Im not. Im here to enlighten you.

When celebrating Valentines Day, youre celebrating the person you love and what you have with that person, but chances are what you have is bullshit. Valentines Day shouldnt be a holiday or celebration, because if we were to stick to its core values and true meaning, shouldnt it be a celebration that exists every day? Dont get me wrong. Every relationship has its ups and downs. But shouldnt you have the same feeling most days, that you do when your boyfriend gives you flowers on Valentines Day? Shouldnt sex be just as good every normal day as it is on February 14? Shouldnt we be excited to talk to, and see our significant other every single day of the relationship?

Ladies, dont get me wrong — were as much to blame as you, if not more. We get lazy, we stop caring, we stop going down on you; I get it. That doesnt mean we should dedicate a day to mass producing chocolate to an already obese country, selling pink and red teddy bears, and putting pressure on ourselves to make Valentines Day magical — only to be reminded that we need to work harder on our relationships.

In my own life, most people that know me (including myself) would say Ive been nothing short of cavalier with just about every female thats come into my life (references available upon request). Ive screwed up. A lot. But even with all of the mistakes Ive made, I never tried to change who I am or what I was about, even on that one “special” day out of the year.

Instead of creating a formula on how to make Valentines Day special, what to expect on Valentines Day, or an overall guide to Valentines Day, I propose that the following list be worshipped every day of the year (for both guys and girls):

Spend at least 15 minutes each day listening to your partner. I mean actually listening. Have sex at least 5 days a week (go down on each other at least 3 of these 5 days for extra happiness). Dont lie. Whether youve cheated, or somethings bothering you and you tell each other otherwise; be honest.

I assure you — if you follow these three simple rules, youre in for a much happier relationship than the one you currently have. If youre already doing the above, youre doing better than 99 percent of the population. And lastly, if youre alone this Valentines Day, dont sit around moping, trying to feel bad for yourself while asking what youre doing wrong. Valentines Day is the biggest day of opportunity to meet people in your position. Go out there, land a one night stand, and enjoy yourself.

Tommy Glide is the Chief Honey Hunter at The Hot Quest. When he’s not spending his time searching for the hottest girl on earth, he’s playing beer pong or reading Faulkner.

