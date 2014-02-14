Here’s a Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist Curated by a Top DJ: Exclusive

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers! Whether you’re single, attached, married, or none of the above, there’s no better way to celebrate love’s ultimate holiday than listening to some primo jams—after all, didn’t someone once say that music is the language of love?

We solicited the help of Los Angeles-based DJ Ruckus (real name Greg Andrews), who’s not an uncommon musical fixture at private parties for the likes of Kanye West, Naomi Campbell, and even brands like Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang.

Ruckus made a whole Valentine’s Day playlist just for us, including Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love,” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” and everything in between.

Check it out below, crank up the volume, and try not to let all the lovey-dovey stuff get to you today.