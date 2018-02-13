Valentine’s Day Outfits: What to Wear on Any Type of Date

Valentine’s Day has arrived, and while you may be stressing about a gift, we’d like to focus on a different aspect of the occasion: your outfit. While you could go the red-dress route, it’s certainly not your only option, and deviating from the Hallmark color scheme of the holiday gives you a chance to get a little more creative.

Also: it’s 2018. Not everyone is doing the whole candelit-dinner thing come February 14. Maybe you’re staying in for a homemade meal and Netflix marathon with your boo, maybe you’re finally getting around to going ice skating together—hey, maybe you’re jetting off on a tropical vacation together!

Ahead, check out some outfit ideas to get you started for every kind of Valentine’s Day date.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2014.