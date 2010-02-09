Valentine’s Day Movie Premiere: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Images: INFphoto and Jezebel.com

We don’t know about you, but Valentine’s Day is meaning two very different things for us this year. Of course there’s the holiday — that one day of the year when single girls across America sit at home with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s and cry at their TV screens while Love Actually plays on repeat. Well, we refuse to let February 14 live up to that image in 2010. Instead, we’ll be hitting up the local theater to check out the star-studded film that releases February 12 — yes, that Valentine’s Day.

But while we eagerly anticipate the exciting release, we’re oogling over the amazing dresses (and ewing over the not-so-amazing ones) that came down the red carpet at the film’s premiere last night. Below, check out all the red carpet hits and misses.

Hits:



Jessica Biel (above): Words cannot describe how much we LOVE Jessica Biel’s gown that she wore to the Valentine’s Day premiere. The pink is perfectly planned for the romance-themed film, but without the cringe-worthy cheese factor. Completely stunning.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore:



Demi and Ashton always look amazing together, and last night was no exception. We’re a bit suspicious about how young Demi is looking these days (another plastic surgery, perhaps?) but nevertheless she looks phenomenal in her strapless cream-colored frock.

Louise Roe:



The TV presenter does the winter white trend with exceptional ease, but we’re particularly smitten by her velvet shoes that add an appropriate wintry accent to her ensemble.



Anne Hathaway:



While this Marchesa frock is not our favorite from the talented designer, Hathaway pulls it off nicely, finishing off her look with an elegant updo and a muted red lip. She’s smart to keep the accessories to a minimum; the bright blue feathers do plenty of the talking.



Jennifer Garner:



Plain black pumps seemed to be a trend for the night, but we love how Jennifer Garner livened up the simple look with an intricately textured dress. The combination of sexy leather with lace and bead detailing is making us want to reach through our computer screens.



Emma Roberts:



Move over Emma Watson — as far as we’re concerned, Roberts is the next acting sensation to take the teen market by storm. The 19-year-old is already ahead of the curve with a sense of style that beats out Miley’s any day.



Taylor Lautner:



Are those grey streaks we see in Taylor Lautner’s hair? If so, we don’t see anything wrong with the silver fox look when it comes on Lautner. The hue matches his classic suit, plus it’s quite the hair color trend as of late.

Misses:

Jessica Alba:



We have to give it to Jessica — these two-toned shoes she strapped on for last night’s premiere are quite covetable, but the rest of the look is just all wrong. First of all, you’d think with such star power, she could persuade the designer to give her a dress in her size. And what’s with the undershirt? We sincerely hope that’s not a wife beater she’s sporting on the red carpet.

Anna Kulinova:



Anna Kulinova plays the part of a Bulgarian girl in Valentine’s Day, but on the red carpet last night, she looked more like a a figure skater — or perhaps a Vegas showgirl. It’s a toss up.



Shea Curry:



Personally, this look is a bit too Malibu Barbie with a side of watermelon for us.

Garcelle Beauvais:



While the actress’ dress is perfectly pretty for the red carpet, everything went awry as soon as she threw on the accessories. With a below-the-knee dress like this one, Beauvais should have gone with a lighter pair of stilettos, but instead she chose these aggressive heels that only weigh her down.



Sandra Taylor:



Just because CVS decks out their entire store in pink during Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean that you should follow suit in your sartorial choices — and neither should Sandra Taylor. Take this as an example of what not to do.

Melissa Rycroft:



Do we have to exhaust the Barbie pink commentary further? At least Melissa Rycroft had the sense not to pair her pink party dress with a pair of matching heels — but still, this dress brings back way too many suppressed prom memories.

