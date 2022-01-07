The Best Valentine’s Day Lingerie For Turning Heads & Breaking Hearts

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re reading this, I give you full permission to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Over the years, it has become a somewhat polarizing holiday as it’s turned into a “post your relationship highlight reel on Instagram” day. I spent many, many Valentine’s Days single and lonely and can relate to tasting bitter envy instead of a box of chocolates. I once had a boyfriend completely forget to even say “Happy Valentine’s Day” on February 14 (Spoiler alert: we broke up). That’s when I decided to change my mindset and make Valentine’s Day a holiday for me, from me. Regardless of your relationship status, kick off the season of love by buying yourself sexy Valentine’s Day lingerie. You’ll feel great and look hot AF, and that is worth celebrating whether you’re single or snuggled up.

I like to think of lingerie as having levels to it. At level one: there’s a flirty lace bra that peeks out of your shirt from across the dinner table. Level two: a babydoll slip that acts as special occasion sleepwear. And level three: the skin to fabric ratio leans heavily in the direction of skin with straps, garter belts and not much in between. You can slide into whatever level you prefer, but in my opinion, Valentine’s Day is definitely a level two or level three scenario.

Valentine’s Day is also the perfect excuse to commit to the cutest (but most difficult to execute) color combo: red and pink. Layer on the lace and don’t worry about having the delicate heart embroidery broken! Here, shop the sexiest Valentine’s Day lingerie sets to wear to a hot date or your self-love celebration on February 14.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

V-Neck Bodysuit

If you have fancy dinner plans, wear this bodysuit with a blazer and then ditch the blazer once you’re back home.

Fringe Crop Cami Set

This playful fringe cami set is giving major roaring ’20s energy. The fringe detail is only in the front, so it won’t cover up one of your best assets, wink wink.

Clarisse Unlined Plus

If a red and pink palette isn’t your style, black is always a sultry V-Day option. This bodysuit with attached garter comes in plus sizes 0x-4x.

Amina Bodysuit

Hello, level three lingerie! With leaf detailing, bodice accent straps and underwire, this barely-there bodysuit has a lot going on to help show off what you’ve got going on.

Love Potion Underwire Bra

I love how the heart detail on this underwire bra gives a sweet-but-sexy feel . The scalloped straps make it extra-feminine, but the black base makes it just a bit edgier.

Heidi Lace Thong Teddy

The bow detailing on the front of this one-piece is oh-so-romantic, while the back is strappy and sexy.

Disco Lace Up Teddy

The plunging neckline of this glistening disco-inspired bodysuit guarantees that you’ll light up the room.

Glissenette Cropped Corset

Lingerie can be cute and practical, as demonstrated by this glistening corset bra that comes in a range of neutral colors. If you want to dress it up, pair it with the matching garter belt.

Hot Pink Lace Contrast Detail Halter Bra

I love the neon piping on this hot pink bra. The halter style and balconette cups will also give your chest a nice lift.

Boudoir Belle Cherry Quarter Cup Bra

You’ve heard of a quarter-zip sweatshirt, here’s the quarter cup bra. This bra gives you support without leaving anything to the imagination.

Aurora Unlined Plus

Corset are super trendy right now—and that includes in the bedroom. This deep red corset comes in sizes 0x-4x and offers a snatched silhouette. Splurge on the matching undies and thigh-highs, while you’re at it!

Lace Underwire Bra, G-String & Garter Belt Set

If you’re looking to get some bang for your buck (pun intended) this complete set has every piece you need for under $65.

Romantic Corded Lace Garter Skirt

Half the fun of lingerie is having layers to take off one by one. Add a lace skirt to your look for some extra fun—this one comes in sizes xs-3x.

Pink Faux Leather Hook Front Corset Set

This pink faux leather corset reminds me of Mean Girls. It’s the best combination of hardcore and girly, plus you’ll totally wear it again.

Cobalt Lace Mesh Thong

Sometimes a fun thong and matching bralette is the only lingerie you need. This bright blue set is too cute to keep in your underwear drawer—plus, blue is a wildcard color for V-Day!

Birthday Suit Packaged Crotchless Teddy

The second you put on something crotchless, you know you’re going to have a fun night. Hanky Panky makes the most comfortable underwear and this one piece won’t be an exception.

Magnolia Romper

This lace romper is perfect for throwing on in the morning after date night; you’ll look even hotter than the coffee you’re making.

Kalahari Chemise

This embroidered sheer chamise (a style that originated in the 1920s) is so delicate and beautiful. It would look amazing with loose waves and a pair of shimmery earrings when you want to ~slip into something a little more comfortable~.

24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra

This lace bra comes in six different jewel tone colors and runs in half cup sizes from A-H. Wear it underneath your date night outfit and then strip down and show off.