Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Lingerie You Can Order Online and Receive by February 14

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t own a ton of lingerie—a fact I tend to forget about myself, because it never really comes up. I’m in a relationship, so sex is rarely an occasion. And it didn’t really come up when I wasn’t in a monogamous situation, either; it’s not like someone you meet at a bar is expecting a corset under your going-out look. Still, Valentine’s Day never fails to remind me of my dearth of lingerie, because it actually does feel like a lingerie-worthy occasion. Plus, there’s a ton of adorable Valentine’s Day lingerie just waiting to be snapped up. Why not give it a go?

This brings me to part two of my dilemma: I rarely discover that maybe, just maybe, I’d like to stock up on Valentine’s Day lingerie until it’s, uh, too late to do so. February 14 is officially right around the corner, and I don’t care enough to make a last-minute trip to the mall afte rwork; my interest in lingerie extends to my ability to shop it online and get it delivered to my doorstep. But shipping policies are a thing, and there’s no point in ordering Valentine’s Day lingerie now if it’s not actually going to arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

But folks, I’ve got some great news: There are a handful of online retailers that have cute, affordable Valentine’s Day lingerie—and awesome shipping policies. I’m talking, free 2-day shipping situations out the wazoo. So if you, too, decide it might finally be time to flesh out that lingerie collection of yours, you can do so just in time for Valentine’s Day (even though it’s a mere few days away).

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Teddy, $108 at Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities—a hub of all kinds of adorable lingerie at different price-points—has a free 2-day shipping policy. You’re welcome.

Somebody to Love Lace Teddy, $19.99 at Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova offers 2-day shipping for a mere $6 (not bad at all). And if you spend more than $75, they’ll give you 2-day shipping for free. Considering Fashion Nova has tons of very cute, very affordable lingerie on offer, consider this your excuse to throw a last-minute shopping spree.

Rene Rofe Hot Pursuit Lace Teddy, $19 at Bare Necessities

This sexy teddy is practically begging to join you this Valentine’s Day.

Crochet Lace High-Waisted Briefs, $29 at & Other Stories

I’ve long been convinced that & Other Stories is the best place to shop affordable, delicate lingerie, and the store’s shipping policies only make the deals sweeter. & Other Stories offers free 2-8-day shipping on all orders, and offers 1-3-day shipping for $6. Again, not bad.

Mapale Open-Back Mesh Teddy, $27 at Bare Necessities

Because nothing says “Valentine’s Day” like a sexy-cute mesh teddy covered in hearts.

Mapale Long Lace Robe Set, $55 at Bare Necessities

This lace robe comes with a matching thong, but you’ll look stellar no matter what you throw it over.

Zig Zag Lace Padded Bra, $49 at & Other Stories

This bra is absolutely adorable—and its matching panties are just as cute.

Roma Ultra-Plunge Mesh and Satin Teddy, $40 at Bare Necessities

Fishnet, lace and satin? A textile trifecta if there ever was one.

Tulle Babydoll, $52 at Victoria’s Secret

Everyone’s go-to lingerie retailer, Victoria’s Secret, offers 3-day shipping for $7.99. Not free—and not quite as good as $6—but still, a small price to pay for an incredibly romantic night.

Plunging Lace Body, $65 at & Other Stories

This lace body is so cute I’m just looking for excuses to whip it out.

Natural Seduction Mesh Teddy, $19.99 at Fashion Nova

Who needs a lingerie set when you could look this hot wearing one piece?

Jezebel Louisa Romper, $55 at Bare Necessities

This romper is so perfectly Valentine’s Day—and it seems super comfy, too.

Velvet Dreams Bra and Panty Set, $12.99 at Fashion Nova

A velvet lingerie set for less than $13? I’d write it off as “too good to be true” if I wasn’t already accustomed to Fashion Nova’s incredible prices.

Square Lace Briefs, $19 at & Other Stories

Forest green is a hyper-underrated lingerie color, and the all-over lace should keep you free of panty-line problems.

Short Satin Kimono, $54.50 at Victoria’s Secret

Because luxe robes make everything better—especially when they’re pink.

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Teddy, $112 at Bare Necessities

Super pretty—and long enough that you won’t have to worry about wearing matching panties (or wearing panties at all).

Pretty Diamond Teddy, $19.99 at Fashion Nova

Hot and available in tons of sizes, this sexy teddy is waiting to be added to your lingerie drawer.

Star Jacquard Satin Bralette, $39 at & Other Stories

A super cozy, understatedly romantic option for the person who can’t stand underwires.

Chantilly Lace Babydoll, $49.50 at Victoria’s Secret

This silky teddy is available in five colors, so you’re sure to find something that fits your aesthetic.

Rene Rolfe Plunge Bodysuit Harness Set, $18 at Bare Necessities

I mean—it comes with a harness.

Square Lace Triangle Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

This is about to become your new favorite bralette. Seriously, it’s cute and comfy—what’s not to love?

Seven ‘Til Midnight Temptation Romper, $31 at Bare Necessities

This romper is so, so cute—and perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Sexual Appeal Bra, $27.98 at Fashion Nova

Because it’s pretty hard to go wrong with a lace-lined satin bra.

Plunging Lace Bodysuit, $59 at & Other Stories

Your new favorite thing to wear to bed.

Plunge Garter Babydoll, $54.50 at Victoria’s Secret

This plunge babydoll comes in black and white, too, in case you weren’t feeling the whole festive February thing.

New Romance Teddy, $27.99 at Fashion Nova

Not sure if I could get away with wearing this to a bar, but it’s so sexy I honestly might try.

Hopeless Romantic Teddy, $29.99 at Fashion Nova

Lavender is yet another underratedly sexy color to add to your lingerie rotation.

iCollection Floral Lace Robe, $45 at Bare Necessities

More lace robes, because honestly, why not?

Satin Tulip Soft Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

Love the vintage structure—and thoughtfully placed cutouts—on this super-soft bra.

Mapale Lace Robe Set, $42 at Bare Necessities

Another robe—which comes with a matching thong.

Want to Want You Teddy, $22.99 at Fashion Nova

Honestly, if I buy one thing from this list, it’ll probably be this. It’s sexy, straightforward and totally affordable. And it seems like something I’ll be rewearing for years to come.

Seven ‘Til Midnight Sheer Mesh Garter Babydoll Set, $35 at Bare Necessities

A little underboob never hurt nobody.

Flower Lace Halter Bra, $49 at & Other Stories

A bra you’ll probably never wear under anything. But it’s hot AF, so who cares?

New Lover Robe, $19.99 at Fashion Nova

In case all-over lace isn’t really your thing.

Sparkle Bright Rhinestone Teddy, $17.99 at Fashion Nova

A rhinestone-covered fishnet teddy is the ultimate Valentine’s Day power move. Bonus points if you wear it on your V-Day date.

Metallic Embroidered Briefs, $19 at & Other Stories

The matching bralette is just as cute as these delicately embroidered panties.

Rene Rofe Back Talk Teddy, $20 at Bare Necessities

Incredibly cute—and such a classic.

Multicolored High-Waist Bottoms, $29 at & Other Stories

These panties come with two bra options—one with underwire and one without.

You Complete Me Teddy, $19.99 at Fashion Nova

Endlessly flattering—and kind of badass.

Your Soft Touch Hipster Panty, $5.99 at Fashion Nova

Because velvet lingerie is always a good idea.

Leaf Lace Bodysuit $59 at & Other Stories

Cute and comfy, this bodysuit is so sweet you’ll probably want to live in it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.