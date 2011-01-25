Valentine’s Day Lingerie: Etam Inspires You And Kate Moss

Paris right now isn’t just about Haute Couture, it’s still has to be all French and sexy, after all. Etam staged what might be considered an epic showing of little lambs and lacey lingerie last night for the world and Kate Moss to see, Beth Ditto, Boy George, Karen Elson, The Kills and more to perform at and Natalia Vodianova to announce as host is, “reinforcing stereotypes.”

Ooh la la, the only place stereotypes may actually be cool is in lingerie there’s little reason to be ironic where underwire is concerned. Click through to see Alexa Chung raging against all the sexy, Karolina Kurkova proving she can rock something other than Victoria’s Secret bras and a fashion girl wearing my very fave winter fur.

Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images For Etam