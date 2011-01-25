StyleCaster
Share

Valentine’s Day Lingerie: Etam Inspires You And Kate Moss

What's hot
StyleCaster

Valentine’s Day Lingerie: Etam Inspires You And Kate Moss

Kerry Pieri
by
Valentine’s Day Lingerie: Etam Inspires You And Kate Moss
17 Start slideshow

Paris right now isn’t just about Haute Couture, it’s still has to be all French and sexy, after all. Etam staged what might be considered an epic showing of little lambs and lacey lingerie last night for the world and Kate Moss to see, Beth Ditto, Boy George, Karen Elson, The Kills and more to perform at and Natalia Vodianova to announce as host is, “reinforcing stereotypes.”

Ooh la la, the only place stereotypes may actually be cool is in lingerie there’s little reason to be ironic where underwire is concerned. Click through to see Alexa Chung raging against all the sexy, Karolina Kurkova proving she can rock something other than Victoria’s Secret bras and a fashion girl wearing my very fave winter fur.

Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images For Etam

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Kate taking it all in and rocking out to her bf's band.

Alexa was not about to wear something sexy, Lou doesn't know how not to be.

Beth most likely killing it.

And some show pics...

Models off the runway too...

Where else would the Purple Diaries writer be?

Front row fierce.

Alice Dellal looking all edgy like she tends to.

Alexandra Golovanoff wearing that Theory fur I'm still dreaming of.

There's more of that dress.

Lou Doillon.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Michelle Obama’s State of The Union Address Look: Our Picks

Michelle Obama’s State of The Union Address Look: Our Picks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share