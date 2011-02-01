Valentine’s Day Lingerie Cool Girl Style: The Lake and Stars

The Lake and Stars creates lingerie with the cool, sexy chick in mind. This is not for your vampy mistress, more like your Indie princess who likes to show off. I chatted with designer Maayan Ziberman, one half of the brand’s co-founders (Nikki Decker is the other) about the line named for a Victorian euphemism for a lady’s skills in the bedroom, the uber feminine non-traditional looks and how a girl goes from sculpture to lingerie. Read on and click through for the Spring collection.

How did you get into lingerie?

Nikki and I met thorugh a mutual friend because I have a background in art and went to art school for sculpture and Nikki went for fashion. Neither if us had any intention of doing lingerie, we both ended up in small jobs in lingerie and loving it. We like the challenge of something that’s not ready to wear, and finding a way to reinvent a traditional garment thats usually used for one reason or another function or boudoirs. You can reinvent it each time.

What were your thoughts on lingerie before you started?

Nikki and I both didnt wear bras much, before this we both wore bikini tops, we like something where if your bra strap shows its not like a lacy strap and a statement of lingerie on the outside, its more viewing it as part of your wardrobe thats ready to wear, its something we think isnt shameful or private it’s more like a kind of accessory. You should feel comfortable showing it, wear it as a top with a skirt. It’s not a way of life with underwear out and a freak spirit. What were doing arent intimates made in thicker fabrics, they’re just not traditional lingerie

Did you see a hole in the market?

A lot of our friends are designers and there’s this young generation of designers and there wasnt a lingerie brand that corresponded with the new ideas in fashion. You’d go buy your outfit in a boutique and then when you go to a buy your bra you have to go to a department store with your mom. We wanted to be able to offer a partner item to wear with that outfit. It started with what we and our friends wanted. That girl who wears lots of layers and at night can wear her bra as a top.

What did you have in mind for the Valentine’s Day collection?

The pieces available for Valentine’s Day are always a little sexier and racier just because of the nature of the holiday. The stores do ask for something sexier, so for these styles instead of using a tighter weave like the pieces that you can wear out, we use a sporty kind of fishnet fabric in the same shapes but its more open and shows more skin. Also, the colors are really important we used a swatch from our favorite poppy orange red lipstick and they copied the color for us. Were also reissuing our top item from last season- a crotchless jockstrap garter it sold out before it was even in stores.

Would you have expected that?

Kind of, we made it as a bit of a joke in the beginning because people were asking how to wear a garter so we made an all in one. Usually you can only buy that in a fetish store, so the girl who shops with us is more comfortable buying something racier, it makes it more acceptable and more comfortable, with a sense of humor.

Who do you see as The Lake and Stars girl?

Its the girl who feels like shes curious about lingerie but she doesnt take it so seriously and she has a sense of humor about it. I used to think it was a younger customer but it’s really all ages and it’s a really exciting, open view of personal style.

Any Valentines Day plans?

Nope. It’s conveniently in the middle of fashion week.