An Informal Guide to Having the Most Extra Valentine’s Day Ever

Scroll To See More Images
Valentine’s Day is always riddled with grand romantic gestures, a lot of puns and just the right amount of candy. It’s a day where we can be as ridiculous as we want, claim it’s for love and no one bats an eye. This year, I’ve decided to take full advantage of the leniences of the holiday and make a list of Valentine’s Day ideas that are equal parts extra and delightful—because, you know, why not take advantage of the opportunity have the funnest, most over-the-top February 14 ever?
Decorate your entire house, buy some lingerie, plan a brunch—create a Valentine’s Day that’s what you want it to be. If that means waiting until February 15 to buy half-off candy, do it. If it’s planning a wild and unique date night, that’s great, too. It’s your day, babe.
Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day should be fun. Whether you spend it with your partner of two years or your BFFs of 20 years, it’s the perfect time to do whatever makes you feel happy, sexy and of course, extra. A holiday filled with red hearts, balloons, chocolates and flowers is truly an ideal situation if you allow yourself to lean into the spirit. Rid yourself of all the pressure that comes with Valentine’s Day and vow to just have some fun this year.
With that in mind, I’ve crafted an informal guide to having your most extra Valentine’s Day yet. Ahead, 43 different ideas sure to get you started on creating your perfect V-Day. Let’s! Get! Extra!
View this post on Instagram
Our Valentines better look like this! Otherwise we're upgrading 😜😂 @ninaasecret #HRGIRLGANG . . . . . . . #thursday #throwbackthursday #tbt #thursdaynight #nearlyweekend #time #thursdaymotivation #instagood #fashion #accessory #armcandy #accessories #watch #watchlove #womenswatch #ootd #lookoftheday #lookbook #fashiongram #ootdshare #outfit #valentines #valentinesday #pink #surprise
1. Surround the Bed with Heart Balloons and Roses
Nothing says V-Day like a million balloons you can post on Instagram to show how much you’re loved.
2. Send Someone/Yourself a Fancy Giftbox from Paris
Yes, I will eat all those macarons, so no, you can’t have one.
View this post on Instagram
Programme du week-end 💕 . . . . #movieandchill #chill #love #valentines #valentinesday2019 #valentinesdayparty #valentinesdaydecor #valentinesdays #valentinesdaydinner #valentinesday❤️ #valentinesdayideas #saintvalentin #stvalentinesday #stvalentine #stvalentin #sweetpartyday #celebrateeverywhereeveryday
3. Take Netflix and Chill to a New Level
Rom-coms only.
4. Go Camping Indoors
Twinkle lights are a must.
View this post on Instagram
Gnomes can add the perfect touch to your Valentine decor. Swipe to see my first batch. I will have more up next week but then I'll be moving on to some leprechaun gnomes for march. Gnomes with limbs $20. Gnomes without limbs $15. Comment below or send me a message to order. Also, I'm happy to take requests. #SewBeyondBeautiful
5. Host a Good Old-Fashioned Kissing Booth
You get cash and kisses. Win/win.
6. Two Words: Heart Bacon
If the bacon doesn’t come heart-shaped, I’m sending it back.
View this post on Instagram
💗❤️🧡💛BE MINE? Feeling the love this morning. These monogrammed Valentine’s Day candy hearts pj pants are the CUTEST EVER! . . Use ✌🏻AMANDA15 for 15% off! . . 📱🛒💕SHOP MY LOOK using the @liketoknow.it app! My top is an xs and pants are a small. . . http://liketk.it/2zj5B #liketkit #LTKunder50 #LTKstyletip #LTKsalealert #LTKhome #LTKshoecrush #valentinesday2019
7. Buy Valentine’s Day Pajamas
Wake up feeling festive AF.
8. Become a Flatlay Expert
You can do this while still wearing your Valentine’s Day pajamas.
9. Go Around ShootingPeople with Bows and Arrows
Cupid isn’t real? Bitch, you are Cupid.
10. Surprise Your Loved Ones with Affirmation Sticky Note Hearts
I’ll take 20 compliments to-go, please.
11. Create the Ultimate V-DaySweets Spread
Every shade of pink must be included.
12. Kiss Your Balloons
Better than nothing, right? (Please don’t actually try to make out with a balloon.)
13. Draw Yourself a Bath (and Take Photos of the Set-Up)
Yeah, I do eat chocolate-covered strawberries in the bathtub. What of it?
14. Put Up a Valentine’s Day Tree
Haven’t taken your Christmas tree down just yet? No worries.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning! Wish everyone start Monday with a 😊 #ootd #ootdfashion #goodmood #happymonday #smile #fashion #thombrowne #frame #giftforgirlfriend #giftformyself #rose #roses #valentines #valentinesdayideas #branchesinbloom #nyc #flowers #goodmood #goodvibes #floraldesign #florist #gift #giftideas #branchesinbloom #flower #flowers #flowerstagram #love #lifestyle
15. Buy Yourself a Huge-Ass Bag of Flowers
You deserve this.
16. Create a Giant Game of Tic-Tac-Toe
Not really sure how this works logistically, but it’s definitely extra.
17. Make Candy Jewelry
It’s jewelry that you can eat. What more could you possibly want?
View this post on Instagram
Our Stargazer Camp at @bellevueforestreserve has again provided for one amazing evening under the African Galaxies. Guides @rhynhardt17 and @stephan.smith_96 were on their assignments again and was that good. Come and explore the camp yourself this Valentine’s Day! #valentinesday #valentinesdaycamping #valentinesdayideas #love #days #camping #geocamping #glamping #stargazer #stargazercamp
18. Have a Valentine’s Day Bonfire
Whether it’s you and a hot date or hanging out with friends, it’s the coziest way to spend V-Day.
19. Make V-Day Piñatas
Take out all your pent-up anger about your dumb ex on these piñatas! And after, there’s candy!
20. Get Heart Balloons Bigger than Your Head
And if a photo shoot happens, that’s just a total coincidence, right?
21. Host a Valentine’s Day Tea Party
If we’ve learned anything from watching Eloise, it’s that nothing’s more extra than a fancy tea party.
22. Get this Enormous Heart Made of Balloons
Totally worth whatever you spend on it.
23. Make this Googly-Eye Heart Thing
IDK what the point is, but it’s fun (and extra), so who cares?
24. Put Chocolate-Covered Strawberries on Cupcakes
Combining two delicious things is (almost) always a good idea.
25. Wear this Extra AF Cupid Outfit
It’s perfect for literally any occasion.
26. Do Some V-Day-Themed Makeup Art
Legit just a super extra move.
27. Host a Crafting Soiree
It’s the perfect time to show off how many crafting supplies you have stuffed into the closet.
28. Flaunt your V-Day Street Style
Celebrate the holiday in style—and take a bunch of photos for the ‘gram.
29. Make Fun of the Whole Holiday
Grab some pithy statement decor and host an anti-Valentine’s Day party.
30. Host a Wine Tasting
What? You’re cultured.
31. Make Tiny Heart-Shaped Pizzas
Heart-shaped pizza is a classic way to be extra (and also have an excuse to eat pizza).
32. DIY Your Own Bath Bombs
It’s the perfect thing to show off in your luxurious bath set-up pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Our Punny Valentine’s Cookie Sets! Cute boxed sets available for Valentine’s Day! Check post above for ordering info! #sweetphilosophy . . . #sugarcookies #valentinesday #valentinescookies #punny #puns #avocado #guacamole #cactus #pho #birthdaycake #pizza #sundae #spoon #cookies #decoratedcookies #funny #portcredit #mississauga #toronto #416 #905 #canada #bakery #cakes
33. Bake Punny Cookies
Have your puns and eat them too.
34. Create Pins with Your Fave Heartthrobs on Them
Mine will just be 10 different pictures of Timothee Chalamet.
35. Give Your Lover a Thirsty AF Card
There’s no shame in asking for what you want this Valentine’s Day.
36. DIY This Hanging Flower Heart
So freakin’ extra.
View this post on Instagram
We’re working on Valentine orders! Order your Pretty Kennel by Jan 25th to ensure it arrives in time for Love Day! 💗Also these cute little bone ties from @kollarkoutureatx make great gifts as well! 🥰💕❤️🐾. . . . #valentinesday2019 #truelove #relationshipgoals #luluandlola #attachedatthehip #theyloveeachother #dogsofinstagram #chihuahuasofinstagram #atxdogs #kollarkouture #prettykennels #livepretty #dogmomlife #giftsforher #giftsforhim #dogdad #interiorstyle #loveday #doggiestyle #doggiefashion #furbabies
37. Dress Up Your Dogs
Dogs fall in love too!
38. Treat Yourself to Some New Lingerie
I have my eye on these lingerie pieces, but, you know, do you.
39. Be That Person Who Orders Every Pink Drink Ever
Your drink’s gotta match the colors of the day, OK?!
40. Host a Classic Instagrammable Sleepover
Pizza and She’s the Man are an absolute must.
41. Pop the Question
But only if you’re really going to go all out.
42. Buy a Super Sexy New Dress
There’s no better way to be extra than dressing in a hot-ass Valentine’s Day ensemble.
43. Go to a Rooftop Hot Tub Cinema
Honestly this is so extra and my ideal Valentine’s Day activity.
A version of this story was originally published in 2017.