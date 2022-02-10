Hey, Cupid—What’s My Valentine’s Day Horoscope?

Scroll To See More Images

Admit it: You love love. Don’t even try to deny it! Why else would you be scrolling through your Valentine’s Day 2022 horoscope? Just admit that you live for the red roses, the heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, the cheesy romantic comedies and the whole enchilada. And if you act too cool to care, you *know* you’re still hoping a sexy secret admirer will pop up out of nowhere before the holiday is over.

While Valentine’s Day is kind of a ridiculous and over-the-top holiday, it’s OK if you can’t resist the excitement of knowing the countdown to February 14 is almost over. You’re not alone! And this year, Valentine’s Day is going all out, because the moon will be in charming, gregarious and debonair Leo.

This will inspire you to do something that really shows off just how romantic you are. Leo loves to entertain and be entertained, so celebrate V-Day by pulling out all the stops. Expect a few ups and downs along the way, because the moon will also square off with erratic and unpredictable Uranus. If the mood is constantly changing, try going with the flow and embracing the roller coaster. After all, a sprinkle of drama can certainly make things more interesting!

And if you’re concerned the chemistry won’t be there, you definitely don’t have to worry. On Valentine’s Day, Venus (planet of romance) and Mars (planet of passion) will be forming a conjunction, combining their energies in grounded and committed Capricorn. This could inspire you to take your Valentine’s Day plans and turn them into something worthwhile!

Who knows? Maybe you’ll wind up spending the day with The One. Below, find out what the stars (and Cupid) have to say about it.

Aries

You’re known for taking things to the next level, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. This year, you’re feeling even more passionate than usual—and whether you’re feeling passionate about your lover or your best friends, feel free to express that love any way you see fit!

Taurus

This year, you might not be in the mood to go to some hectic restaurant that’s dripping with heart-shaped decorations. Instead, you might feel more comfortable celebrating at home! Invite your crush over, bake some cookies, turn on a movie and don’t forget to share a fuzzy blanket. Have fun playing house!

Gemini

You’re feeling flirty this year, and Valentine’s Day is bringing out your social butterfly. This is a fantastic time to attend a party and mingle with beautiful people. It’s an even better time to hit up the dating apps! However, try not to take it all too seriously—V-Day is just a bit of lighthearted fun.

Cancer

While everyone else is worrying about their love lives, you’re definitely not in the mood for drama this year. On Valentine’s Day, you’ll feel ready to enjoy the little things, so spend time spoiling and treating yourself. Draw a bubble bath, ask your partner for a massage and make sure you light a rose-scented candle to set the vibes.

Leo

If you don’t have any plans for Valentine’s Day, you’d better get on it! After all, the moon will be in Leo, tapping into your emotions and your desire to express yourself. This year, you want V-Day to be an unforgettable experience—so, show the world who you are and pay attention to who appreciates your brand of love.

Virgo

This year, you might not feel as inspired by the commercial aspects of Valentine’s Day. You’re not necessarily looking for sentimental trinkets and romantic clichés, but something much deeper. Your idea of love is evolving, and this year, Valentine’s Day is about learning how to love while setting your ego aside.

Libra

Instead of going on a standard dinner date for two, why not invite the whole gang and turn it into a party? This year, you’re in the mood to turn Valentine’s Day into something that’s not just romantic, but platonic. After all, friendship deserves to be celebrated just as much as your flings do!

Scorpio

During this Valentine’s Day, you want the world to fall in love with you. And there’s nothing wrong with that! If you’re spending the day with your lover, why not post a beautiful photo together? You could even throw in a sentimental caption. And if you’re single, feel free to post a hot selfie that makes your ex regret everything.

Sagittarius

Spice things up, because you’re ready to turn Valentine’s Day into something totally different. You’re a naturally curious zodiac sign, and this year, you’re dreaming of a wild and uninhibited adventure accompanied by the apple of your eye. Hold each other’s hands as you journey into the unknown!

Capricorn

This year, you’re craving something deeper than a plush teddy bear and a cheeky card purchased at the mall. You’re in the mood to establish true intimacy, and you’re ready to be honest about your feelings! You have an incredibly beautiful heart, Cap, and anyone would be lucky to have access to it.

Aquarius

This is an incredibly meaningful Valentine’s Day for you because it could lead to a major relationship development. Whether you’re making things official or simply learning how to navigate conflict more effectively, your relationships are changing and expanding. Embrace the love and the growth that comes with change!

Pisces

This Valentine’s Day, you’re realizing that love comes in all different colors, shapes and sizes! This year, you’re embracing the way that Acts of Service can be a love language that’s just as romantic as the rest. After all, what’s sexier than doing your partner’s laundry while they take your car to be refueled at the gas station? Not much, TBH.