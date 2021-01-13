16 Chic Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Partner, Your Galentine—Or Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

What can I say, I love love! Even though I’m single, I’m obsessed with sorting through Valentine’s Day gift ideas, be they for your partner, your Galentine or (the person I’ll be shopping for!) yourself. So many people tend to make V-Day all about romantic relationships, but really, it’s about love—and whatever that means to you.

Of course, there are the obvious V-Day gifts: chocolates, flowers, teddy bears. But let’s be honest, we’re all a little sick of them! This year, I’m thinking more along the lines of sexy signature scents, charcuterie for your cutie and dried blooms that will last way longer than a dozen cheesy red roses.

To be clear, Valentine’s Day isn’t all about gifts. Write your partner or Galentine a letter and let them know how much they mean to you! Personal touches are what really make your romantic Valentine’s celebration one to remember, so don’t think you have to splurge to win over your boo. That said, if you do want to surprise them with a gift or two, the ones on this list are pretty damn good.

Read on for 16 gifts for your boyfriend, girlfriend, BFF or yourself. And if you’re single this year, please treat yourself! Self-love is perhaps the most important kind of love, so blast Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” and scroll through while you add to cart.

For Your Partner

Something Special & Personalized

Give yourself enough time to order something personalized to your relationship, like this star map depicting the night sky the evening you first met, on your first date or when you had your first kiss. So cute and thoughtful—and if you live together, it’s a gift for you, too!

This Candle To Set The Mood

If your partner loves a specific smell, find a candle you know they’ll adore. Or, go for one like this cute Keith Haring-inspired pick that feels especially on-brand for Valentine’s Day and smells of cinnamon, caramel and apples.

A Luxury Splurge

This year, treat your partner to a little something bougie! In my eyes, a designer cardholder is a great gift for anyone—it’s a fairly-affordable luxury option, they’ll use it every day and it just looks fancy. Only the best for your boo!

A Sexy Scent

Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry is such a great unisex fragrance, but any perfume or cologne you think your partner might like is a great Valentine’s Day gift idea. Don’t forget to spritz it on them before you get down and dirty so you can enjoy the scent, too!

This Game To Bring You Together

If you’ve never played We’re Not Really Strangers with your partner, prepare for a night of open, honest communication like never before. And some fun, too! Bonus points if you also get the Relationship Expansion Pack.

Some Fancy Jewelry

If you aren’t ready for a diamond ring just yet, how about a gorgeous pair of lab diamond earrings? With Clarity has tons of lab diamond pieces that are just as sparkly (and far more affordable!) than the real thing. My advice? Skip the cheesy V-Day heart motifs and get something that aligns with the style of jewelry they actually like. This pair is so chic!

For Your Galentine

Some Bougie Makeup

Get your glam Galentine the Sephora splurge she’s been eyeing! Huda Beauty’s Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette feels especially appropriate for this very sexy holiday. Plus, she’ll totally let you use it when you come over—that’s what best friends are for!

This Swivel Cheeseboard

A charcuterie board for your charCUTErie Galentine! Get it? You two can use this baby to host the ultimate girl’s night in, or whip it out every Monday when you meet up to watch The Bachelor. Plus, you can get it engraved!

A 2021 Planner

It’s the start of the year, AKA perfect planner-gifting season! Buy your BFF one that looks so good, she’ll be excited to write in it every single day. The Everygirl makes super affordable options that feel luxe, like this one in pink faux leather.

These Fluffy Slippers

If you didn’t already buy your friend these cross band slippers at some point in quarantine, you owe it to her now to do so! Seriously, though—a chic fluffy slipper is a 2021 essential, and this Halluci pair comes in 12 colors. This two-toned neutral option is my personal fave.

This Jewelry Tray

I have this, and I can vouch that it looks fancy AF IRL! If your BFF is one of those girls who loves piling on chunky gold chains and cute rings, she’ll adore this dual-level display tray for showing off and storing her fave pieces.

For Yourself

Some Sexy AF Lingerie

If no one else is buying you lingerie this Valentine’s Day, buy it your damn self! Ditch the loungewear for the evening and remind yourself how hot you are. TBH, buying myself lingerie is one of my very favorite ways to say, “I love me.”

These Gorg Dried Flowers

Please don’t mope about no one buying you flowers this year. Buy yourself a dried bouquet to last all! year! long! And longer still! These gorgeous dried blooms are the perfect home decor piece to add some natural beauty to your space and remind you that you’re always worthy of flowers.

This Snuggly Weighted Blanket

If you’re cozying up for a V-Day night in spent rewatching Sex And The City, cuddle up in this sherpa weighted blanket that will never cheat on you/lie to you/binge-watch hot TikTok girls when you aren’t looking. What can I say—weighted blankets beat actual partners in a lot of ways!

An Amazing Sex Toy

You deserve this! Yes, you! Don’t be shy about it! If you haven’t upgraded your sex toy stash in a hot minute, Better Love’s Tap Dancer clitoral stimulator is the orgasm-inducing pick to treat yourself to for a steamy night in.

Some Good-Energy Crystals

Rose quartz is the stone of universal love, so it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to give yourself for some great romantic energy this year. Whether you’re seeking a partner, working to strengthen familial relationships or just want to focus on self-love, a little reminder is always welcome.

A version of this article previously appeared in November 2018.