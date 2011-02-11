Valentine’s Day Gifts: What’s He Really Trying To Say?

As women, it’s hard not to over analyze every move our guys make. He responded to my last text with a “yup” is he mad at me? He didn’t call me to say goodnight oh no, is it over? He kissed me goodbye on the cheek does he just want to be friends? Ok girls, these are the moments your boyfriend wants to scream, “chill the f*** out already!” Keep acting like this and he’ll definitely just want to be friends… if you’re lucky.

For the most part, we tend to read way too much into the things guys do and say. And my advice will almost always be to stop with the picking. But like everything in life, there’s an exception to every rule. There’s one days a year that you have my undying support to pick away: Valentine’s Day. So, with the big day just a few day away, here is a guide to interpreting what his gifts are really saying to you. Click through and good luck hopefully you still have a boyfriend after this.