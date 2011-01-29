Valentine’s Day Gifts, What the StyleCaster Team Wants!

After taking a StyleCaster interoffice survey about what our Team really wants for Valentine’s Day, it is clear that there is a true gender distinction when it comes to the Hallmark holiday. The guys, who have probably spent more than a few Valentine’s Days racking their brains to figure out just what we coy girls want, have taken the high road of romanticism . . . turning their noses up at material goods. The girls on the other hand . . . well, I think our Style and Market Editor, Janice Chou said it best: “This year, although I’ll feign neo-feminism disinterest and say something like, ‘Oh, I just want time with you,’ I’m totally lying, Valentine. Send me white roses, and lots of them . . .”

Moral of the story, guys, is that your girlfriend not only wants a romantic dinner at a restaurant that booked up for Valentine’s Day last May (you did make that reservation, right?) she also wants flowers, a Proenza Schouler bag, a Truffle Hunting Pig, excessive amounts of jewelry, and footwear. That’s not too much to ask, is it? Girls, you’re off the hook, but don’t forget a sugary sweet Hallmark card to satiate his idyllic outlook on the day.