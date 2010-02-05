Valentine’s Day: Gifts That Won’t Make Your Man Cringe

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you know what that means: nauseating gifts — in hues of red, white, and pink — abound. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Get your man something this year that he’ll love — and that won’t make him cringe. Whether he’s a sophisticated gent, a beer aficionado, or a tech whiz, we’ve found the coolest gifts around — and none of them are heart-shaped.

1. The Indiana Leather Dopp Kit



This Aberdeen leather Dopp Kit is the perfect accessory for the gentleman in your life. Lined in water-repellent nylon and featuring a flap-down front to hold toothbrushes and razors, this is the only toiletry bag your guy will need for either at-home or on-the-go use. (Indiana Leather Dopp Kit, $98.50, at Gentsupplyco.com).

2. iPad



Apple’s newest product, the iPad, is “a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price” — and it’s a toy that your tech-savvy beau will absolutely love.(Apple iPad, $499, at apple.com).



3. The Art of Shaving Kit



This shaving kit, which includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and after-shave balm, is sure to leave his skin kissably soft. (The Art of Shaving Kit, $100 for full-size, $25 for trial, at theartofshaving.com).

4. Hermes Tie in Heavy Silk



Contemporary, yet classic — this Hermes tie is another perfect gift for any dapper fellow in your life. A gift like this is something your significant other will cherish — not to mention, it will always remind him of you! What more could you want? (Hermes tie in heavy silk, $180, at hermes.com).

5. V Man Subscription



Purchase a digital V Man subscription to go with the new iPad for the “21st century kind of man — one who is stylish and curious, urban and adventuresome, comfortable with himself and at home in the world.” It’s the perfect magazine to help your guy stay up-to-date with the latest in style and pop culture! (V Man subscription, $10 for 1 year, at vman.com).

6. Lomo Smena Symbol Camera



Be your boyfriend’s muse and get him the Lomo Smena Symbol Camera — one of the rarest and most attractive Smena cameras of all time! It’s the perfect accessory for your man to express his creativity and to have handy for those spontaneously fun moments you’ll be sharing in the near future. (Lomo Smena Symbol Camera, $95, at lomographyshop.com).



7. Beer of the Month Club



What guy doesn’t love beer? Be sure to impress him with a membership in a Beer of the Month Club, where he’ll receive a rotating selection of brews each month. (Beer of the Month Club Memberships, from $34.95 to $74.95, at MicroBeerClub).

8. John Varvatos Chuck Taylor All Star Multi Eyelets Shoe



We love the John Varvatos Chuck Taylor shoes, which make the perfect gift for your stylish guy. They’re a gift he can wear pretty much all year long — how practical is that? Plus, they’ll go with most outfits, making them a hassle-free, fashionable shoe for any guy. (John Varvatos Chuck Taylor All Stars, $125, at coolmaterial.com.)



9. The Glenlivet Classic Range



“The Glenlivet 18 year old is the perfect expression of age and elegance.” Your classy significant other will deeply enjoy a gift like this. (Glenlivet 18, $55.99, at your local liquor store or at theglenlivet.com.)



10. Tiffany & Co. Atlas Cufflinks



These Tiffany & Co. Atlas cufflinks made from silver titanium will provide the perfect touch to any fabulous suit your man dons when out on the town — with you, of course. Their timeless appeal make them a great gift to pass on through your (hopefully) future lineage! (Atlas cuff links, $375, at tiffany.com).



