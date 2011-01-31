Valentine’s Day Gifts Made Easy: Our Online Shopping Guide

Valentine’s Day is a mere two weeks away, and while this lovey-dovey holiday is meant for simple expressions of thoughtful sweetness, finding the perfect gift can be a lot of pressure!
Well friends, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a plethora of V-Day gift options that are both affordable and one click away. From lingerie to cosmetics to good old fashioned candy we’ve got you covered.
Click through for our handy one-stop Valentine’s Day shop!
Sending your sweetheart a sincere Valentine's Day card is one of the simplest things you can do to celebrate the holiday. At Tiny Prints, not only can you buy and ship your cards online, you can customize them with your loved one's name or photo!
Cards starting from $.99, at tinyprints
If your boo has a sweet tooth, there's nothing better than a basket full of candy! Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City is internationally known for its sugary seasonal creations, and you can get the goodies shipped anywhere for as low as $10!
Valentine's Day Pack, $15, at Dylan's Candy Bar
Everyone loves baked goods, but who has time to bake anymore? Not us. Luckily, Crumbs Cupcakes is here to make our lives a whole lot easier. I mean, who wouldn't be elated if a variety pack of cupcakes arrived on his or her doorstep for Valentine's Day?
Valentine Gourmet Taste Pack, $24 for 12 cupcakes, at Crumbs Bake Shop
If you happen to be dating a chocolate lover, look no further: We've found the motherload. Chocolate Covered Company takes some of the most delicious things in the world strawberries, Oreos, Rice Krispies Treats, etc. and makes them taste even better by dunking them in chocolate. If those rumors about cocoa being an aphrodisiac are true, this gift is a fool-proof way to ensure you'll get lucky on Valentine's Day.
Chocolate-dipped strawberries, $49.95 for six, at Chocolate Covered Company
The ultimate Valentine's Day cliche is the gift of lingerie. But the right underthings do have a way of making women feel sexier instantly, and these Net-A-Porter options are gorgeous.
Calvin Klein red bra, panties and silk robe, $44, $26 and $79 respectively. Mimi Holliday by Damaris pink bra and panties, $90 and $60 respectively. All at Net-A-Porter.
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse (as if you need one) to draw a hot bath for you and your better half, and what's a good bath without bubbles? Plus, these Philosophy products are perfect for pampering yourself once the holiday is over.
Bath and body products, starting at $16, at Philosophy.
Cosmetics are pretty much a fool-proof gift for any girl in your life. And no, she won't think you're hinting that she looks better with makeup on. We promise.
Sephora collection cosmetics, from $12, at Sephora
Home goods are among my favorite things to receive as gifts, and something as simple as a beautiful candle or picture frame can really show someone that you care. Jonathan Adler has some of the most creative, colorful items around, and if you take the time to sift through the curiosities on the site, you're bound to find the perfect gift for your Valentine.
Assorted Valentine's Day gifts, $38 and up, at Jonathan Adler
These plates from John Derian look great on display, and there are hundreds to choose from in different shapes and sizes. Find one with a heartfelt message for your significant other, or choose one printed with flowers in lieu of sending a bouquet.
Assorted decoupage plates, $48 and up, at John Derian
Here's proof that Valentine's Day doesn't need to be serious Fred Flare has some silly (but sweet) gifts that are bound to put a smile on anyone's face this holiday even all of the single folks out there.
Assorted Valentine's Day gifts, starting at $12, at Fred Flare.
We couldn't have a V-Day shopping round-up without jewelry, right? Bing Bang by Anna Sheffield is one of our favorite jewelry labels, and not only are the pieces a perfect mix of punk rock and polished glamour, they're also totally affordable.
Bing Bang jewels, from $10 - $150, at Bing Bang NYC
These Smythson leather notebooks are perfect for all you hopeless romantics who appreciate the lost art of hand-written poems and love letters. Or just someone who is OCD and likes to have something pretty to organize her life in.
Smythson wafer notebooks, $60 each, at Smythson