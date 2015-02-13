12 Awesome Things to Get Yourself This Valentine’s Day

StyleCaster
Leah Bourne
On Valentine’s Day you probably fall into one of two camps: you’re single, and therefore you know you aren’t getting gift (except maybe from your mom), or you have a special someone, and you’re stuck sitting around hoping that said person buys you a gift (the operative word here being hoping).

Enough. Let’s all make a pact this year to take back this holiday: We are hereby giving you carte blanche to treat yourself to something awesome.

Whether it’s that special bottle of champagne perfect for enjoying with your BFF, an awesome luxurious bathrobe (perfect for watching “Scandal” in bed in while eating Häagen-Dazs), or a cool ring to celebrate just how great you are, we say go ahead, and splurge a little.

Here, we’ve rounded up 12 awesome thing to consider treating yourself to this Valentine’s Day. You deserve it.

Consider this Valentine's Day your pass to treat yourself! Here, 12 gifts to splurge on for your own enjoyment (hey, who came up with the idea that we all have to wait around for a guy to buy us something?).

Kenzo Kanvas crossbody ($278; available at Otte).

Louis Roederer's Brut Vintage 2008 Rosé ($90; for more information visit Louis Roederer).

Smythson "Catch Me If You Can" Panama flip book ($110; available at Smythson).

Moschino Dream Phone iPhone case ($85; available at Net-a-Porter).

Cire Trudon Yazbukey scented candle ($95; available at Net-a-Porter).

Tom Ford nail lacquer in plum noir ($32; available at Tom Ford).

Etre Cécile Lips t-shirt ($154; available at Etre Cécile).

Diane von Furstenberg Bethany pumps ($325; available at Matches Fashion).

Vita Fede Ultra Mini V pearl and crystal ring ($240; available at Shopbop).

Wallpaper* City Guide Tokyo ($11.95; available at Phaidon).

Frette Superb shawl collar bathrobe in pearl gray ($295; available at Frette).

Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet ($18; available at Sephora).

