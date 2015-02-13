12 Awesome Things to Get Yourself This Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day you probably fall into one of two camps: you’re single, and therefore you know you aren’t getting gift (except maybe from your mom), or you have a special someone, and you’re stuck sitting around hoping that said person buys you a gift (the operative word here being hoping).

Enough. Let’s all make a pact this year to take back this holiday: We are hereby giving you carte blanche to treat yourself to something awesome.

Whether it’s that special bottle of champagne perfect for enjoying with your BFF, an awesome luxurious bathrobe (perfect for watching “Scandal” in bed in while eating Häagen-Dazs), or a cool ring to celebrate just how great you are, we say go ahead, and splurge a little.

Here, we’ve rounded up 12 awesome thing to consider treating yourself to this Valentine’s Day. You deserve it.