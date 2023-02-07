15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive By February 14

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Some way, somehow, it’s February. This month is shorter than others, which means dates creep up faster than ever. Take, for example, Valentine’s Day. This romantic holiday is in T-minus seven days, people! If you’re forgetful like me, you might be on the verge of a mild panic attack. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered when it comes to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that you can buy on Amazon and get delivered just in time for February 14.

One major pro tip for all procrastinators is that you should sign up for an Amazon Prime membership ASAP. One of its many benefits is fast, complimentary delivery options, such as free one-day delivery on select items. This is absolutely essential for those who leave their holiday shopping to the very last second.

Amazon, thankfully, carries just about every brand and product under the sun, so you shouldn’t have a hard time filtering your searches to find Prime-eligible products that fit your needs. The mega-retailer has Nintendo, Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, UGG and so much more. With the push of a couple of buttons, your last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts will be at your significant other’s doorstep in absolutely no time. Don’t waste any more time! Start filling up your Amazon cart right this second and you’ll be on your way to the most romantic V-Day yet.

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame

Give them the gift of everlasting memories with this digital picture frame. Based on first-hand experience with the product, it’s sure to be a hit. Using the Aura app, you can curate the photos that swipe across the screen from near or far.

Nintendo Switch

If your S.O. is a serious gamer, it might be time to upgrade their setup with this classic red and blue Nintendo Switch.

“The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer” by Tom Brady

So, they’re in love with sports, specifically football and Tom Brady? There’s no better gift than the icon’s book. Plus, it’s on sale for only $12 right now.

Lindt Valentine Assorted Chocolate Truffles Heart

Don’t have time to run to the grocery store or chocolate shop? Get them this box of assorted truffles from Lindt. It features the prettiest packaging and is filled with milk, white and dark chocolate treats.

Lindt Valentine Assorted Chocolate… $29.52 Buy Now

Amazon Kindle

If your partner is a bookworm, look no further than a Kindle reading device. This 2022 iteration is on sale for 25 percent off, which brings its price down to $75.

Amazon Kindle $74.99 (was $99.99) Buy Now

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines – BB-8

If your significant other is obsessed with all things Star Wars, there’s no better gift than a limited-edition BB-8 figurine. This one is red, pink and white for Valentine’s Day.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods are the type of thing they wouldn’t splurge on for themselves, which is why they’d make a great Valentine’s Day present. Grab a pair of the AirPods Pro while they’re discounted by 20 percent.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Anyone who says they don’t actually want a Dyson Airwrap is flat-out lying. Your significant other’s jaw will drop when they unwrap this cult-favorite, TikTok-viral, celeb-loved hot tool. It typically sells out at any retailer it’s available at, so don’t dilly-dally with ordering it!

UGG Women’s Disquette Slipper

It’s officially wintertime, which means it’s officially cozy season. Slippers are a foolproof gift that anyone could use a fresh pair of. Platform UGGs are on-trend at the moment, so go with the Disquette Slipper

for your loved one. Make sure you double-check the fastest delivery date when you select the color and size because only some can deliver in time.

UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper

The Tasman Slipper boasts a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, which must mean these shoes are pretty dang comfortable and durable. The same goes for these slippers; check that they can arrive by February 14.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

For the partner who loves to cook up a storm in the kitchen, get them this Le Creuset square dish. It serves as a gift for them and delicious meals for you.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The exercising enthusiast in your life will be thrilled to unwrap a new Fitbit on Valentine’s Day. The Inspire 2 tracker has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon and is on sale for a whopping 43 percent off right now.

Boy Smells LES Candle

Candles are key to setting the mood on Valentine’s Day and beyond. Check out with this Boy Smells candle that has notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and Asian pear, among others.

Boy Smells LES Candle $38 Buy Now

Re-marks Love Letters Stamps Collage Puzzle

A puzzle is a great gift because it’s an activity you could both do together. This one shows a bunch of lovey-dovey stamps and comes with 1,000 pieces.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Any skincare lover will appreciate a face-sculpting device from the celeb-loved brand, NuFACE. The Mini is perfect for the person who’s constantly on the go.