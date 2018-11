So it’s Friday (yay!) and you just got paid (double yay!) unless your unemployed or under the legal working age of 15. And Valentine’s is on Monday (womp womp) unless you have a boyfriend, and in that case, you’re dead to me. Just kidding… maybe. Anyway, I’ve put together a little sampling of the items I would like to receive this year on this Valentine’s Day Feel free to steal my ideas. 🙂