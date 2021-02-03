Only Remove These Valentine’s Day Face Masks To Give Your Boo A Kiss

Scroll To See More Images

Like New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day is going to be a little more low-key this year. Many of us can’t justify large celebrations, so instead, we’re being smart and celebrating safely. If you’re normally one of those people who struts into their office decked out in red and pink on the day of love, you can still show off your V-Day spirit—safely—with a cute Valentine’s Day face mask this year instead.

Whether you’re getting all dolled (and bundled) up for a special outdoor dining date at your fave restaurant, or you just want to rock a festive face for your grocery store run, we’ve got you covered with the masks on this list. After all, masks are a part of your OOTD these days, so you want to be sure that your V-Day mask matches your vibe, depending on your ‘fit.

If you need more reasons to want to invest in your mask collection, there’s even a bonus to donning a mask in the winter: Your face will stay warm and be protected from that chilly winter wind! If you want to really be matchy-matchy, you can make your hat and scarf match whatever Valentine’s Day mask you happen to pick. That’s what I’m doing.

Below, we’ve found options for every aesthetic, so you can feel like Cupid on V-Day. There are vibrant masks, embellished masks, silk masks and even a color-block mask. Of course, there’s also plenty of heart motifs.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you should order your mask sooner rather than later, and check the expected delivery date. You don’t want your V-Day mask to arrive after February 14! It might create a wardrobe crisis, and there’s nothing lovely about that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rose Gold Face Mask

Feel like cupid when you’re running errands or taking your daily walk in this soft silk mask. Plus, it’s cute enough to rock long after February 14.

Color-Block Face Mask

This red, pink and purple mask has all of the major Valentine’s Day colors covered. Plus, this colorful mask is made out of poly satin, which will feel as smooth on your skin as a lover’s touch.

Valentine’s Variety Pack

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend by upgrading your mask rotation. You get four totally unique masks, all with Valentine’s-appropriate heart designs, so you can change your mask as your V-Day itinerary progresses. Or, share with your group of Galentines.

Super Sweet Trio

Two of the three masks are def geared toward Valentine’s Day—the pink plaid studded mask and white-ribbed velvet masks are perfect for your date night or Galentine’s Day celebrations! Plus, you can save the mint floral lace mask for spring.

Red Face Mask with Gold Hearts

If you want a mask that turns heads, these gold foil hearts are our top pick. Who knew metallic masks were even a thing?!

Peony Face Mask

I can’t resist scooping up some peonies after grocery shopping. They’re just so cheerful. If you want to brighten up your Valentine’s Day, check out this pink peony face mask. Or, give it to your partner in lieu of actual flowers.

Red Disposable Mask

Protect your face this Valentine’s Day with this red disposable mask. It’s a flattering shade of red that isn’t too loud or too subtle, but a welcome swap from the classic hospital blue hue.

Roses Face Mask

Rock the unofficial flower of Valentine’s Day on your face mask. This mask implies romance without overtly saying it. Just make sure your S.O. remembers to buy you flowers, otherwise it’ll be a little awkward.

XOXO Mask

Calling all Gossip Girl fans, channel your favorite mysterious Upper Eastside blogger with this fun Valentine’s Day mask. There are a total of five mask designs to choose from—and you can get them printed on red or black masks—but the XOXO design is obviously the move.

Matching Mask & Headband Set

Put together a cohesive lewk with this chic Lele Sadoughi mask and headband. There are gold studded hearts on both the mask and headband, so the V-Day vibes are juuuuust right.