These Etsy Valentine’s Day Gifts Put Chocolates & Flowers To Shame

Shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts can sometimes feel like a cliché. You’re surrounded by bouquets of flowers, cheesy stuffed animals or unimaginative heart-shaped boxes of chocolate! If you want to hunt for a V-Day present that’ll actually surprise and delight your partner, check out Etsy’s selection of creative Valentine’s Day gifts instead.

If you didn’t already know, Etsy is the best place to find gifts from small businesses and makers. I do a lot of my shopping on Etsy these days, especially for birthdays and holidays. Nothing feels generic, or like a gift you scooped up at Walgreen’s an hour before your date. Most Etsy gifts are niche and personal, so the recipient will know you made some effort securing the perfect pick.

Many people are taking their Valentine’s Day celebrations to their homes this year, but your V-Day gift can still be ~experiential~ without requiring you to leaving your space. Instead of arguing over what you’re going to watch on Netflix for the fourth time that week, plan a little date (with the help of Etsy) that doesn’t involve gluing your eyes to the TV screen. February 14 is all about getting creative showing your loved one how much you enjoy spending time with them.

We’ve got a little bit of everything below, from gifts for your actual valentine to cute illustrated cards for your long-distance friends, plus tasty treats, sparkly jewelry, a self-care set and a way to display your love for all to see (when they visit your apartment, at least).

Check out our top 10 Etsy Valentine’s Day gifts below—just order fast so that your gifts get to your place before Valentine’s Day!

A Spa Day at Home

Bring the spa to your SO (or yourself) this V-Day. This rose spa kit even fits the pink theme! It comes with soap, balm, a washcloth with dried flowers, lip balm, a clay mask and bath salts. Snuggle up in your fluffiest robes and enjoy.

Heart-Shaped Hot Chocolate Bombs

Gift these to whoever you consider “da bomb” in your life. This sweet treat is all the rage and way more creative than simply handing over a box of chocolates.

Heart Map Gift

Give your longtime lover a customized map of the places you’ve traveled to or lived together. You can include up to four maps within your heart and customize the caption.

Macaron Kit

Make your sweetie some sweets with this French Macaron Baking Kit. You could also make macarons together as a part of a V-Day at-home date.

Engraved Wallet

Is your SO’s wallet looking a little ragged? Replace it with one of these stylish wallets. You can choose the color, the design and messages to put on the outside and inside.

A Socially Distanced Card

Whether the recipient lives down the block or across the country, they’ll appreciate getting this sweet card in the mail. We haven’t been able to give out big hugs like we’ve wanted to lately, so this card will tide your loved one over until you can see them safely in person again.

Long-Distance Candles

If you and your lover are far apart this Valentine’s Day, show them that you’re thinking of them with this sweet customizable candle.

Make-Your-Own Whiskey Kit

If your Valentine is a big whiskey fan, this is the perfect gift for them. This kit might look a little intimidating, but don’t worry, it’s for both beginners and experts. Perfect mixology date night!

Bracelet Set

Hop on the dainty jewelry trend and treat yourself (or your Valentine!) to this beautiful bracelet set. You can pick between silver, gold or rose gold bracelets.

Bernie Sanders Valentine’s Day Card

Bernie broke the Internet with his mittens on Inauguration Day, prompting thousands of memes. Get in on the action with this illustrated Valentine’s Day card and send it to the biggest Bernie fan you know.