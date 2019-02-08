Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Dresses That’ll Ship in Time for February 14

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve got Valentine’s Day all figured out. You made dinner reservations weeks ago—and subsequently patted yourself on the back for the foresight. You’ve already bought the bottle of wine—and the fancy chocolates—you plan to post-game dinner with. And maybe you’ve even mentally figured out what lingerie you’re planning to wear under your Valentine’s Day dress. Except wait, what Valentine’s Day dress were you actually planning on wearing?

If you haven’t yet figured out what your Valentine’s Day ensemble will entail, you’re not alone. February 14 might be right around the corner, but it’s crept up on plenty of us—even those of us who were pretty sure we had the whole fancy date night thing on lock. You can, of course, always wear something you already own. But maybe you were looking forward to wearing something ultra sexy, or ultra romantic, or ultra festive—and nothing in your closet quite fits the bill. With Valentine’s Day just a week away, is it too late to shop, order and try on the date night dress of your dreams?

No, it isn’t. Because a handful of your favorite retailers have killer shipping policies—I’m talking free 2-day shipping kinds of deals. So not only will your procrastination not keep you from buying the Valentine’s Day dress you’ve been dreaming of and getting it in time for February 14, but it also won’t force you to break the bank either. Cute, convenient clothes available quickly and affordably? It sounds too good to be true. Consider this an early Valentine’s Day gift—delivered to you by your one true love, shopping.

Enza Costa Rib Keyhole Midi Dress, $176 at Revolve

Revolve offers free 2-day shipping, so this sexy red midi will arrive on your doorstep in no time.



Privacy Please Azalea Gown, $155 at Revolve

Look, if you want to wear a floor-length gown on your Valentine’s Day date, be my guest. It’s your Valentine’s Day—be as extra as you want.

Knitted Dress, $68 at Topshop

Because fitted black dresses are no-fail date night options. And Topshop offers free express (3-day) shipping on orders over $50.

Endless Rose Smocked Bodice Dress, $32 at Revolve

There’s something about a ruffled, smocked bodice rendered in light pink that feels quintessentially Valentine’s Day-worthy.

Satin Cowl Back Slip Dress, $68 at Topshop

Slip dresses are endlessly sexy, and light blue’s such an underrated Valentine’s Day color.

Young, Fabulous & Broke Yumi Dress, $207 at Shopbop

Stay on-trend this Valentine’s Day by sporting this figure-hugging tie-dye option. And yes, Shopbop’s shipping policies are as sweet as their offerings; the store offers free 1-3-day shipping on all U.S. orders—all of them.

Amanda Uprichard Colada Dress, $117 at Revolve

Nothing says V-Day like a hot pink mini—even a hot pink mini you ordered days before your date.

MISA Los Angeles Katia Dress, $299 at Revolve

Perfect for Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day and every party-worthy occasion that follows.

Lovers + Friends Leah Gown, $198 at Revolve

This gown is so stunning people might drop dead just looking at you in it.

Pintuck Mini Dress, $75 at Topshop

In case you’re hitting the office before your date.

For Love & Lemons Dakota Lace Dress, $123 at Shopbop

This sexy dress might not be weather-appropriate (depending on where you live), but who cares? Throw away practicality for one night of sheer romance.

Milly Estella Dress, $550 at Shopbop

A super fun options that’s just begging to be adorned with statement accessories.

leRumi Maisie Mini Dress, $168 at Shopbop

Hell yeah you can wear a fringe mini if you want to. Why not?

Superdown Jeanie Flutter Sleeve Dress, $68 at Revolve

Perfect for your February 14 date—and basically every other date you go on this year.

Stine Goya Kirsten Dress, $420 at Shopbop

Distinctly on-theme, this red-and-pink striped dress is a bold way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Superdown Kimora Satin Pleated Dress, $66 at Revolve

It’s pink, it’s short, it’s really cute and you can get it shipped to your doorstep within a matter of days—need I say more?

Rahie Dixie Dress, $128 at Shopbop

Not only are colorful animal prints very on-trend, but they also offer an unexpected way to look sexy this Valentine’s Day.

L’Academie the Jess Mini Dress, $188 at Revolve

A V-Day dress you’ll be wearing to parties for years to come.

Badgley Mischka Collection Crew Neck Dress, $118 at Shopbop

An option so versatile you won’t have to worry about anyone knowing you’re walk-of-shaming the next morning.

Superdown Off-Shoulder Dress, $72 at Revolve

What Cinderella might wear—if she were going on a date in 2019, that is.

Lovers + Friends Rosewater Lace Gown, $109 at Revolve

A Valentine’s Day dress you could probably get away with re-wearing to a wedding.

About Us Tyra Midi Dress, $70 at Revolve

A silhouette worth having in your closet. Why not buy it?

Lovers + Friends Billie Mini Dress, $158 at Revolve

Ruffles are a) fun, b) cute, c) on-trend. What’s not to love?

Marchesa Notte Embroidered Tulle Cocktail Dress, $178.50 at Shopbop

Simultaneously sexy and classic—oh yeah, and it’s on sale, too.

Norma Kamali Short-Sleeve Shirred Dress, $125 at Revolve

A black dress silhouette that’s just worth owning.

Rahi Fleur Scarlett Dress, $119 at Shopbop

This dress drips with all kinds of understated romance, and the styling potential is off-the-hook.

Stripe Belted Midi Dress, $50 at Topshop

Want to look incredibly, effortlessly hot? This midi will get you there.

IRO Broken Dress, $118 at Shopbop

Purple is a super fun, super underrated Valentine’s Day color—and this dress is delightful.

La Maison Talulah Passion Mini Dress, $299 at Shopbop

All kinds of V-Day detailing happening in this mini.

Equipment Alexandra Dress, $151.20 at Shopbop

This sweet dress is so versatile you’ll be wearing it for years to come—during any season, at any occasion.

Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress, $78 at Revolve

If you’re going to fancy restaurant and feel like looking as sexy as possible, this dress has your name all over it.

Saloni Pia Dress, $395 at Shopbop

Absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Tularosa Dreamin Sweater Dress, $148 at Revolve

Off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging sweat dresses are the easier to look hot (and stay warm) in the winter.

About Us Nicole Dress, $66 at Revolve

A no-fail LBD option that’s worth adding to your repertoire whether you wear it on Valentine’s Day or not.

Keepsake Higher Lace Dress, $185 at Shopbop

This lace option feels a little summery, but hey—it’s been warm lately.

About Us Clarissa Tie Mini Dress, $30 at Revolve

Super adorable—and sure to make your boobs look great.

WAYF Barry Dress, $128 at Shopbop

Sexy without being over-the-top, this burgundy midi is versatile enough to re-wear well beyond February 14.

Rebecca Minkoff Gwen Dress, $149 at Shopbop

A puffy-sleeve velvet mini will keep you feeling chic as hell and looking hot as fuck—and this on-sale option won’t break the bank, either.

About Us Delia Knit Dress, $37 at Revolve

This dress screams Valentine’s Day—and it’s on sale. What are you waiting for?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.