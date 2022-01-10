We’re In Love With Target’s Cute (Not Cheesy!) Valentine’s Day Decorations

Scroll To See More Images

Just when you thought that decorating for holidays was officially over, February shows up, bringing Valentine’s Day with it. Retailers like Target started prepping for the holiday the day after Christmas, adding numerous displays of pink, red and heart decor items throughout the aisles virtually and IRL. Maybe you’re feeling festive this year and want to decorate your home to celebrate the holiday of love, but don’t love the idea of using traditional “cheesy” items. That’s where Target’s selection of Valentine’s Day decor comes in.

No offense to neon pink, but it’s a bit too cliche and overplayed for our book. This February, you can avoid the cliches by incorporating hushed tones of pink, red and white subtly, with throw pillows for the couch. Another play in our handbook? Hanging up simple garlands to any nook or archway in the house. These small changes give a pop of color that creates a festive touch that doesn’t overwhelm.

Obvi no Valentine’s Day would be complete without having some hearts worked into your home. This year, ditch the pink and opt for subtle colors like white and sand for these displays, or pick out a few festive bowls that you can sit on your favorite table. If you think bolder is better and want to host a soiree of your own, some light-up hearts and a bright backdrop for photos are essentials.

We included all of these style hacks (and more!) below, where we rounded up some of our favorite cute—not cheesy—Valentine’s Day decorations. No matter your decor style, something among the 2,800 decor items from Target will surely grab a hold of your heart.

Threshold Woven Heart Wreath

Grab one or two of these simple wreaths to display in your entryway. The simple woven feature gives the minimalist wreath character without any overwhelming details. It’s also extremely lightweight, so it won’t damage your walls when you hang it.

‘I Love Us’ Lumbar Throw Pillow Blush

The limit of throw pillows you need in your home does not exist. Keep adding to your pillow collection with this cute “I love us” lumbar pillow that looks great on any bed, chair, nook, etc. The pillow is technically pink, just toned down with a light blush shade. It also has tassel detailing that’s easy to pair with your everyday decor.

Threshold Heart Filler

A quick solution for easy decorating is to fill some of your favorite decorative bowls with these festive heart fillers. The set includes two red, two pink and two natural-colored hearts. They are simple to arrange and look great on a kitchen counter or nightstand.

Spritz 3-Tier Valentine’s Day Heart Tray

There’s nothing better than hosting a get-together with your best friends. Even if you choose not to go all out with decorating your apartment, snag this heart three-tier tray that makes displaying treats and hors d’oeuvres as cute as can be. The hearts that line the tray make it festive for the holiday and are noticeable from every angle.

Threshold Red Pink Pom Garland

This pink and red pom garland works anywhere in your home. You can add it to your TV stand and integrate your favorite florals to elevate the minimalistic strand of poms.

Shag Frame Heart Throw Pillow

If you don’t want to add any red or pink to your home this February, but still want a few Valentine’s Day touches, you’re going to want to grab this heart pillow for your living room. The shag material is so soft and looks elegant sitting on your couch. The pillow comes in four different shades, including darker lavender and blue options that we love, to match any decor style.

Melamine Heart Bowl Red

Cute decor doesn’t have to come with an expensive price tag—these $3 bowls prove it. The pretty heart shape is excellent for holding candies or tiny confetti hearts for your Valentine’s Day party.

Spritz Mercury Lit Glass Valentine’s Day Tabletop Decor

If you live in a smaller home, the key to decorating is to add touches that flow with your current aesthetic so that your already-tiny living space doesn’t look cluttered. This Valentine’s Day, add this cute glass tabletop heart that gives a pretty shine around your space. Even though the glass is red, the light shows as bright and sparkly.