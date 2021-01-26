Etsy Has Everything You Need To Whip up Feed-Worthy Valentine’s Day Treats

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, Valentine’s Day may be centered around romance, unapologetically pink and red decor, and lots of sexy lingerie, but let’s face it: the best part about my favorite “Hallmark Holiday” is that it gives us an excuse to eat all of the Instagram-worthy treats (because I swear chocolate tastes better when it’s in the shape of a heart, am I right or am I right?). Whether you’re looking to whip up your own Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day treats from scratch or are looking for something a bit more low-maintenance (may I suggest the TikTok-viral hot chocolate bombs?), we’ve found some of the best—and obviously, some of the tastiest—festive treats you can find online thanks to Etsy and have delivered right to your door.

Plus, let’s face it—shopping the holiday rush chock-full of procrastinating and frantic last-minute shoppers IRL isn’t that appealing (and we all know that this is especially the case this year ith all current events in the country considered). Whether you’re craving some freshly baked goodies to enjoy during the Month of Love or feeling brave enough to bake a Pinterest-approved themed cake, we’ve rounded up some of the most delicious Valentine’s Day themed treats you can find online to celebrate with this year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chocolate-Covered Valentine’s Day Oreos

The only way to upgrade your Orea-eating routine (except for dunking in a glass of milk, of course.).

Sweet17 Heart Lace Valentine’s Day Cookies

Not only could these not be any cuter, but they also come in tons of different flavors including funfetti sprinkles, coffee, and of course, chocolate chip.

Heart-Shaped Hot Chocolate Bombs

These red-velvet-hued hot chocolate bombs are almost too gorgeous to melt.

Heart Rice Crispy Treat Pops

Like a cake pop, but with your favorite childhood throwback treat.

Valentine’s Day DIY Cookie Kit

Get a little creative this V-day with this pre-baked cookie kit.