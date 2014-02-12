How To Make the Perfect Valentine’s Bouquet

With Valentine’s Day quickly on the horizon, you might want to start thinking about the flower arrangement that you are going to give to that special someone in your life. Meredith Perez of Belle Fleur designed a special arrangement inspired by Veuve Clicquot Rosé includes peonies, garden roses, tea roses, sweetpeas and ranunculus made complete with a glamorous gold julep cup. Want to make your own? Follow along with Perez’s tips.

Meredith Perez’s tips for creating your own Veuve Clicquot Rosé Bouquet:

1. Start by arranging your flowers on a flat surface and trimming the foliage from each stem (foliage soaks up water, causing your florals to fade faster).

2. If you are creating a smaller arrangement, you can build the bouquet in your hands, but if you are building a larger arrangement you should build on a flat surface.

3. Start by choosing the largest flower to anchor the center of your arrangement, and from there, work outwards, placing flowers in a bulb-like formation with smaller flowers lining the outside of the arrangement.

4. Once you are happy with your design, place your vase on the edge of a table and hold your arrangement so that it is adjacent to the table and vase. To ensure your arrangement fits in your vase, cut the stems at the point where they hit the bottom of the vase.

5. Secure your arrangement with a clear elastic tie and place in the vase of your choosing!

