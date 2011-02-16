Name: Valentina Neumeister
Agency: Ford Models
Hometown: Zurich, Switzerland
New York City Neighborhood: Midtown
Most Incredible Model Moment: I did my first Fashion Week in Rome and opened two shows. I just enjoyed being a part of Fashion Week in beautiful Rome!
Favorite Designer Icon: I love John Galliano‘s shows. I also really like Karl Lagerfeld.
Favorite Model: Natalja Vodjanova
Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Emanuel Ungaro in Paris and Romeo Gigli
Describe your uniform: Comfortable with something special or glamorous.