Name: Valentina Neumeister

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Zurich, Switzerland

New York City Neighborhood: Midtown

Most Incredible Model Moment: I did my first Fashion Week in Rome and opened two shows. I just enjoyed being a part of Fashion Week in beautiful Rome!

Favorite Designer Icon: I love John Galliano‘s shows. I also really like Karl Lagerfeld.

Favorite Model: Natalja Vodjanova

Favorite Designer You’ve Worked With: Emanuel Ungaro in Paris and Romeo Gigli

Describe your uniform: Comfortable with something special or glamorous.